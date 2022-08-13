Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 11 – 18)

The last Festival Playlist of Series 10 is upon us, but that’s reason for celebration since a new update is about to drop next week. However, this is your last chance to earn those points needed to unlock two amazing cars, the 2022 Extreme E #58 McLaren Racing (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 80 points) and the 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed (Seasonal Exclusive, 160 points).