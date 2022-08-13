Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 11 – 18)

If you’ve already done that, no worries, there are still more points to earn and cars to unlock this Festival Playlist. Two new cars will be available as reward this season, for which you’ll be rewarded with no more than 63 total points, the 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton (Seasonal Exclusive, 40 points).
For those of you who don’t own the Hot Wheels expansion yet, do yourself of favor and get it as soon as you can. It’s very good and you’ll be able to earn some extra rewards each Festival Playlist. For example, this week Hot Wheels expansion owners are getting additional options to complete the seasonal playlist in the form of challenges:
Drift Zone (2 pts) | Ice Cauldron | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 130,000 points
Reward: Super Wheelspin
Championship (5 pts) | Mini Sampler | (B700) Offroad
Reward: Hot Wheels Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)
Even if you don’t own the expansion, you’ll still be able to gold the season. On top of that, you’ll get access to all the events listed below. These will also reward Forzathon Points that you can use in the dedicated shop.#Forzathon Weekly Challenge: Daring Innovation (5 pts)
These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.
- Chapter 1: Featherweight | Own and drive the 2020 Lotus Evija
- Chapter 2: Pure Adrenaline | Reach 200 mph (322 km/h) in the 2020 Lotus Evija in the Dunas Blancas
- Chapter 3: Revolutionary Leap | Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in the 2020 Lotus Evija
- Chapter 4: Creative Language | Win a Street race in the 2020 Lotus Evija
Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.
- Power! | Visit Dunas Blancas to start off Extreme E Desert Week
- Cruise Control | Earn 10 Air Skills any Extreme E vehicle
- Staying Power | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Zones in any Extreme E vehicle
- Night Light | Win a Street Race in any Extreme E vehicle
- Unlimited Power | Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in the Dunas Blancas
- Sparks Fly | Drive 10 miles in any fully electric vehicle
- Energy Burn | Earn a Burnout Skill in the Dunas Blancas
Forzathon Shop
- 100 FP Car: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)
- 400 FP Car: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Clothing: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)
- 75 FP Car Horn: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)
- 60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins
Festival Playlist to those who complete the following challenges and events. Make sure that you’re aware of the restrictions for each event before attempting to complete anything from the list below though, otherwise you won’t get the reward and points from completion.
Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme
The Trial (10 pts) | Super Troupers | Road Racing | (S1 900) Modern Supercars
Note: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.
Reward: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante (Autoshow value 275,000 CR)
EventLab (3 pts) | GT DENY PRESENTS “Car Lot Head To Head” | (B700) Anything Goes
Reward: Doodle Pattern Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)
Danger Sign (2 pts) | Desert Dunes | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 1115.5 feet
Reward: Super Wheelspin (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Speed Zone (2 pts) | Costa Rocosa | (B700) Anything Goes | 85.0 mph
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #6
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Desert Prix I | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: 2022 Extreme E #125 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)
Championship (5 pts) | Extreme E Desert Prix II | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme E
Reward: Extreme E Red Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive Outfit)
Championship (5 pts) | Batteries Included | Road Racing | (S2 998) Horizon Special: EVs
Reward: 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)
Treasure Hunt (3 pts) | Hot and Sandy | EVs blaze through the sand and deliver a gold star rated service
Reward: 100 Forzathon Points
Photo Challenge (2 pts) | #DESERTRUNNER | Photograph the 2020 Lotus Evija in the Dunas Blancas
Reward: Applause (Seasonal Exclusive Car Horn)
The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or Better
Reward: Doodle Classic Shades (Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)Monthly Events
- Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.
- Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.
Last but not least, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a very nice reward, the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Autoshow value 125,000 credits).