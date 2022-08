Forza Horizon 5 Series 10 Festival Playlist Events and Rewards Revealed (August 11 – 18)

Chapter 1: Featherweight | Own and drive the 2020 Lotus Evija

Chapter 2: Pure Adrenaline | Reach 200 mph (322 km/h) in the 2020 Lotus Evija in the Dunas Blancas

Chapter 3: Revolutionary Leap | Earn 10 Ultimate Air Skills in the 2020 Lotus Evija

Chapter 4: Creative Language | Win a Street race in the 2020 Lotus Evija

Power! | Visit Dunas Blancas to start off Extreme E Desert Week

Cruise Control | Earn 10 Air Skills any Extreme E vehicle

Staying Power | Earn 9 Stars at Speed Zones in any Extreme E vehicle

Night Light | Win a Street Race in any Extreme E vehicle

Unlimited Power | Earn an Ultimate Skill Chain in the Dunas Blancas

Sparks Fly | Drive 10 miles in any fully electric vehicle

Energy Burn | Earn a Burnout Skill in the Dunas Blancas

100 FP Car: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)

400 FP Car: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)

75 FP Clothing: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)

75 FP Car Horn: 2020 Lotus Evija (Autoshow value 2,500,000 CR)

60 FP Wheelspins: 150 FP Super Wheelspins

Forza EV (4 pts) | Airfield Cross Country Circuit | Extreme E | Post a clean lap to complete.

Monthly Rivals (4 pts) | Tierra Prospera Circuit | Porsche 917/20 | Post a clean lap to complete.

If you’ve already done that, no worries, there are still more points to earn and cars to unlock this Festival Playlist. Two new cars will be available as reward this season, for which you’ll be rewarded with no more than 63 total points, the 1990 Porsche 911 Reimagined by Singer (new Seasonal Exclusive car, 20 points) and the 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton (Seasonal Exclusive, 40 points).For those of you who don’t own the Hot Wheels expansion yet, do yourself of favor and get it as soon as you can. It’s very good and you’ll be able to earn some extra rewards each Festival Playlist. For example, this week Hot Wheels expansion owners are getting additional options to complete the seasonal playlist in the form of challenges:(2 pts) | Ice Cauldron | (S2 998) Anything Goes | 130,000 pointsReward: Super Wheelspin(5 pts) | Mini Sampler | (B700) OffroadReward: Hot Wheels Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)Even if you don’t own the expansion, you’ll still be able to gold the season. On top of that, you’ll get access to all the events listed below. These will also reward Forzathon Points that you can use in the dedicated shop.These four challenges must be completed in sequence for completion.Each day a new challenge opens at 7:30am PT and is open for 7 days.Even more seasonal points are rewarded this Festival Playlist to those who complete the following challenges and events. Make sure that you’re aware of the restrictions for each event before attempting to complete anything from the list below though, otherwise you won’t get the reward and points from completion.Horizon Arcade (3 pts) | Mini Games | Complete any Horizon Arcade theme(10 pts) | Super Troupers | Road Racing | (S1 900) Modern SupercarsNote: You must have unlocked the Hall of Fame with Accolade points to enter the Trial.Reward: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante (Autoshow value 275,000 CR)(3 pts) | GT DENY PRESENTS “Car Lot Head To Head” | (B700) Anything GoesReward: Doodle Pattern Cap (new Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)(2 pts) | Desert Dunes | (S1 900) Anything Goes | 1115.5 feetReward: Super Wheelspin (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(2 pts) | Costa Rocosa | (B700) Anything Goes | 85.0 mphReward: 2022 Extreme E #6(5 pts) | Extreme E Desert Prix I | Cross Country | (A800) Extreme EReward: 2022 Extreme E #125 (new Seasonal Exclusive car)(5 pts) | Extreme E Desert Prix II | Dirt Racing | (A800) Extreme EReward: Extreme E Red Race Suit (new Seasonal Exclusive Outfit)(5 pts) | Batteries Included | Road Racing | (S2 998) Horizon Special: EVsReward: 2015 Infiniti Q60 Concept (Autoshow value 50,000 CR)Three challenges and two monthly events close this week’s list of seasonal events, so if you haven’t yet finished the latter, this is your last chance to try and complete them.(3 pts) | Hot and Sandy | EVs blaze through the sand and deliver a gold star rated serviceReward: 100 Forzathon Points(2 pts) | #DESERTRUNNER | Photograph the 2020 Lotus Evija in the Dunas BlancasReward: Applause (Seasonal Exclusive Car Horn)The Eliminator (2 pts) | Battle Royale | Finish 30th or BetterReward: Doodle Classic Shades (Seasonal Exclusive Clothing)Last but not least, don’t forget to complete the Horizon Super7 in the creative Hub menu to get a very nice reward, the 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 (Autoshow value 125,000 credits).