World's Rarest 1970 Plymouth Superbird Flaunts Psychedelic Livery at 2022 MCACN Show

When talking about rare 1970 Plymouth Daytona Superbirds, we usually think about the 135 HEMI-equipped examples and unusual color combinations. But the rarest Superbird out there is actually a unique "winged warrior" sporting a psychedelic livery.
No, Plymouth didn't actually paint one like that from the factory. The car left the assembly line in B5 Blue but it was repainted almost immediately in white. It was then refinished in its unique psychedelic livery sometime in the 1970s.
The car also has an interesting story that's worthy of a book. One of those 135 Superbirds equipped with the 426 HEMI, the Mopar had its original mill replaced with a race-spec Sox & Martin V8 as soon as the owner took delivery of the car. It then went on to win the Super Stock class of the 1970 NHRA Summernationals with Tim Richards behind the steering wheel, becoming the only Superbirds to do so.
After a few more years at the drag strip, the car disappeared sometime in the late 1970s and it remained hidden for more than 30 years. It resurfaced in 2015, still sporting its race-winning Sox & Martin HEMI, and made it into the Bob Jennings collection.
If you're not familiar with the name, Bob is a winged Mopar enthusiast who owns several Charger Daytonas and Superbirds, including the world's only black Plymouth (also a repaint). Amazingly enough, Bob reunited the race-winning Superbird with its original 426 HEMI, which he found by pure luck on Facebook Marketplace in 2021.
It's unclear whether Bob plans to reverse the swap soon, but this Superbird is spectacular enough in its race-spec form. Not only a stunner on the outside, but it also sounds quite menacing thanks to the drag-spec V8 lurking under the hood. The car rarely comes out of storage but Bob was kind enough to include it among the "winged warriors" he took to the 2022 Muscle Car and Corvette Nationals (MCACN) show last weekend.
We don't get to see much of it in the footage below, but you can see and learn more about this Superbird from one of our previous blurbs on the car.
Bob also brought one of his low-mileage, unrestored 1969 Dodge Charger Daytonas to MCACN. It's a fabulous survivor that's all-original from bumper to bumper and Jennings said he turned down seven-digit offers for it. Yup, some Daytonas are worth more than $1 million.
