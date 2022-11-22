1960 Plymouth Belvedere Sitting for 40 Years Looks Like "Christine" on a Really Bad Day

The late 1950s and early 1960s gave us some of the most beautiful American automobiles ever built. Whether it's the Cadillac Eldorado, the Chevrolet Impala, or the Ford Thunderbird, they all stand out as breathtaking classics. But to me, nothing compares to the Plymouth Belvedere.
A rather mundane-looking car up until the mid-1950s, the Belvedere became a pretty sight when it was redesigned for the 1957 model year. Because that's when it got the large rear fins and the slanted front fascia that set it apart from most of its competitors.
Then Virgil Exner took things up a notch for the 1960 model year by giving the Belvedere a more sculpted look. Some consider it a bit too flamboyant, even by early 1960s standards, but I think it's the coolest iteration of the Belvedere.
And that's why I get excited whenever I see a derelict 1960 Belvedere getting a second chance at life. Like this two-door hardtop you see here, which was rescued after sitting for 40 years in a junkyard.
Neglected for four decades, the Mopar is in really bad shape with rust spots all over the place and a frame that's ruined beyond repair. It looks worse than "Christine" before it was restored and allowed to kill again. I know, "Christine" is a 1958 version of the fancier Fury variety but it's the first thing that popped into my head when I saw it.
And I'm pretty sure this Belvedere would look 10 times better as a restored classic because it left the factory in a cool color combo. I can't tell if the paint is Chrome Green or Turquoise Poly, but it's one of those awesome 1960s hues that makes classic Mopars stand out. And the interior must have been just as gorgeous thanks to a three-tone upholstery matched to the exterior.
But we'll never find out because this Belvedere won't make it back on the road. The guy who saved it plans on using some parts to restore a 1960 Fury, while the rest of the car will be scrapped. Yes, it's a sad fate for a once-gorgeous Mopar but being a parts car is definitely better than rotting away in a junkyard. And needless to say, seeing it getting dragged out of its grave is satisfying enough.
