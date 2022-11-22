1960 Plymouth Belvedere Sitting for 40 Years Looks Like "Christine" on a Really Bad Day

More on this:

1 Here's Not One, Not Two, but Four 1964 Plymouths Getting Their First Wash in Decades

2 1964 Plymouth Belvedere Spent 30 Years in the Bushes, Poly V8 Refuses To Die

3 1953 Plymouth Camper Hiding in a Junkyard for Decades Is a Unique Homemade Contraption

4 Restored 1969 Plymouth Belvedere Looks Better Than New, Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

5 One-Owner 1966 Plymouth Belvedere Found in an Ohio Barn, Runs, Drives, Survives