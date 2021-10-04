Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Surprised by 10-Second Audi RS 7, but Can It Beat It?

4 2021 Audi RS6 Avant vs. RS7 Sportback: the Drag Race of the Quick quattros

However, theis still kicking, and with a little bit of work, vehicles otherwise considered to be bland, like, say, a particular Volvo 200 , can give hypercars a run for their money.Now, this story isn’t about the extremely fast EVs nor the old Swedish model, but two rather different yet somehow equal machines: the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 and Audi RS 7. The muscle car appears to be stock, and with that much power available via the right pedal, its owner definitely wasn’t afraid of the previous-gen executive, super sedan.You see, the modern Shelby GT500 , which is actually the company’s most powerful street-legal car ever, has 750 hp and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque to play with. The supercharged 5.2-liter V8 rockets it from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in just 3.1 seconds, and on a good day, it can run the quarter-mile in less than 11 seconds. So, it is definitely a force to be reckoned with. But is it capable of putting the RS 7 in its corner?In theory, engaging in a quarter-mile battle against the older German car should be a walk in park. The RS 7 has 552 hp and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) produced by the turbo'd 4.0-liter V8 engine, paired to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. The 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint is dealt with in 3.8 seconds, and flat-out, it can do 174 mph (280 kph).Nonetheless, this particular Audi looks much quicker than that, so it probably sports more oomph than when it left the factory floor. So, can it dominate the strip next to the Shelby GT500? The answer lies on the video down below.