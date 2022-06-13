Audi RS 7 Coupe Imagined With Less Practicality, More Chicness - Does It Get Your Vote?

Is the world ready for a two-door version of the Audi RS 7, S7, and/or the normal A7? It might have been a few years ago, but today, almost any new product that’s not a crossover/SUV/pickup is a gamble, and the same goes for such a model too.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped sugardesign_1 on Instagram from taking on the RS 7, rearranging its pixels to turn it into an RS 7 Coupe. The hypothetical sporty car would inevitably fall in the same category as the BMW M8 Coupe, albeit with a slightly shorter wheelbase, offering another alternative in the segment and appealing to those for whom a Bentley Continental GT is out of reach.
We don’t need a side-by-side comparison to tell the difference between the real Audi RS 7 Sportback and the fake RS 7 Coupe, but the rendering artist has provided one anyway. Thus, if you scroll back up (which is what you should do once you’ve read everything about it), then you will see the differences between these two cars, which aren’t radical at all, and focus mainly on the obvious things that make them stand out.
What are they? That would be the ditching of the rear doors, with the front ones being much longer than before. The rear quarter panels are now bigger, and the three-quarter windows have been enlarged too. Elsewhere, the side window surrounds sport a shiny finish instead of black, there is additional black trim above the side skirts, four-ring logos bedeck the doors, and the side mirrors look different. Everything else remains unchanged, from the front and rear designs to the wheels, cockpit, and oily bits.
Speaking of the latter, you’re looking at a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that’s hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive. It pushes out 592 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) in 3.5 seconds, and a 150/174/190 mph (250/280/305 kph) top speed, depending on the options installed. So, do you think there’s enough room in the super executive niche for an Audi RS 7 Coupe? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments area down below.
