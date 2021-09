Tuned Audi RS 7 Taps Into Its Hyper Side, Rolls in With Staggering 1,045 HP

ECU

It’s been a while since we last heard about the tuner , but they have been rather busy with the Audi RS 7, among others. The super executive sedan that has tapped into its hyper side is available with a multi-stage tuning package from Wheelsandmore, including an aftermarket control unit for 716 hp, which will set you back €3,361 ($3,913) in Germany.Priced at €2,856 ($3,325) locally, including installation, Stage 1 brings 700 hp via the modifiedand flap control. It also features an enhanced sound experience, the tuner says, and V-max removal limitation. With its 740 hp, Stage 1+ bumps the price to €3,781 ($4,402), while Stage 2 increases the output to 780 hp by adding a sports filter to the aforementioned upgrades, in return for €6,639 ($7,729).Stage 3 costs €11,760 ($13,691) and further bumps the car’s power to 840 hp with additional mods , such as the modified OPF-exhaust tailpipe with catalytic converter and particulate filter, tuned air intake, and a few other special touches. For Stage 4, interested parties are looking at €18,150 ($21,130) and 915 hp. This bundle adds turbo upgrades, racing oil, and others, whereas Stage 5, with up to 1,045 hp on racing fuel and even more mods costs €26,470 ($30,816).Powering the new-gen RS 7 is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rated at 592 bhp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, needs 3.6 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).Wheelsandmore has a lowering spring set fromon its shelves for the Ingolstadt model, which costs €781 ($909), and a coilover suspension for €4,622 ($5,381), though the latter option is not suitable for vehicles equipped with the air suspension. In terms of wheels, you’re looking at several choices, from the company’s 6Sporz, FIWE, and G-Logic series, 10.5x22 inches, available in different finishes and shod in with 285/30 tires.