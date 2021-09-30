Tuned Audi RS 7 Taps Into Its Hyper Side, Rolls in With Staggering 1,045 HP

These Audi RS 7s may look rather tamed for the most part, but the truth is that they hide more power than the original Bugatti Veyron. How is that possible? With help from Wheelsandmore.
It’s been a while since we last heard about the tuner, but they have been rather busy with the Audi RS 7, among others. The super executive sedan that has tapped into its hyper side is available with a multi-stage tuning package from Wheelsandmore, including an aftermarket control unit for 716 hp, which will set you back €3,361 ($3,913) in Germany.
Priced at €2,856 ($3,325) locally, including installation, Stage 1 brings 700 hp via the modified ECU and flap control. It also features an enhanced sound experience, the tuner says, and V-max removal limitation. With its 740 hp, Stage 1+ bumps the price to €3,781 ($4,402), while Stage 2 increases the output to 780 hp by adding a sports filter to the aforementioned upgrades, in return for €6,639 ($7,729).
Stage 3 costs €11,760 ($13,691) and further bumps the car’s power to 840 hp with additional mods, such as the modified OPF-exhaust tailpipe with catalytic converter and particulate filter, tuned air intake, and a few other special touches. For Stage 4, interested parties are looking at €18,150 ($21,130) and 915 hp. This bundle adds turbo upgrades, racing oil, and others, whereas Stage 5, with up to 1,045 hp on racing fuel and even more mods costs €26,470 ($30,816).
Powering the new-gen RS 7 is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rated at 592 bhp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, needs 3.6 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Wheelsandmore has a lowering spring set from KW on its shelves for the Ingolstadt model, which costs €781 ($909), and a coilover suspension for €4,622 ($5,381), though the latter option is not suitable for vehicles equipped with the air suspension. In terms of wheels, you’re looking at several choices, from the company’s 6Sporz, FIWE, and G-Logic series, 10.5x22 inches, available in different finishes and shod in with 285/30 tires.
Priced at €2,856 ($3,325) locally, including installation, Stage 1 brings 700 hp via the modified ECU and flap control. It also features an enhanced sound experience, the tuner says, and V-max removal limitation. With its 740 hp, Stage 1+ bumps the price to €3,781 ($4,402), while Stage 2 increases the output to 780 hp by adding a sports filter to the aforementioned upgrades, in return for €6,639 ($7,729).
Stage 3 costs €11,760 ($13,691) and further bumps the car’s power to 840 hp with additional mods, such as the modified OPF-exhaust tailpipe with catalytic converter and particulate filter, tuned air intake, and a few other special touches. For Stage 4, interested parties are looking at €18,150 ($21,130) and 915 hp. This bundle adds turbo upgrades, racing oil, and others, whereas Stage 5, with up to 1,045 hp on racing fuel and even more mods costs €26,470 ($30,816).
Powering the new-gen RS 7 is a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, rated at 592 bhp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro all-wheel drive, needs 3.6 seconds to sprint to 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill, and tops out at 155 mph (250 kph).
Wheelsandmore has a lowering spring set from KW on its shelves for the Ingolstadt model, which costs €781 ($909), and a coilover suspension for €4,622 ($5,381), though the latter option is not suitable for vehicles equipped with the air suspension. In terms of wheels, you’re looking at several choices, from the company’s 6Sporz, FIWE, and G-Logic series, 10.5x22 inches, available in different finishes and shod in with 285/30 tires.