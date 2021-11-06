A Brand-New Audi RS 7 Can Be Yours If You Donate to JuJu’s Non-Profit

NFL’s JuJu Smith-Schuster is helping you do a good deed today. And besides the spiritual fulfillment, if you’re a lucky person, you can win a brand-new Audi RS 7.
JuJu Smith-Schuster, on his real name John Sherman Smith-Schuster, currently plays as a wide-receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 2019, he founded the JuJu Foundation to support youth initiatives and lift the spirits of those in need.
To raise more awareness for his cause, JuJu took it to social media to announce that if you do a good deed, you might get something more out of it.
Of course, donating for people who are less fortunate is a reward in itself, but here you might have the opportunity to get quite a vehicle out of it. If you’re usually lucky, that is.
The big prize out of it is an Audi RS 7. It comes with a twin-turbo V8 engine, mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox. The power unit puts out 592 horsepower (600 PS), and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. These figures help the luxurious vehicle accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.6 seconds, and reach a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
Inside it’s all luxury, too, with all-leather interior and seats for five, and the latest technology when it comes to driving. It also features a 10.1” infotainment system (MMI) with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
You can enter the contest without donating, too, but all the donations give you more chances to win. As per the official information on the Omaze page, all profits go to Juju’s foundation.
JuJu might not have the biggest car collection in the NFL, but he does have a pearlescent-wrapped BMW i8 which he can’t stop showing on social media.
So here it is. If you’re feeling extra lucky today, or just want to be adding to good karma, you might get even more out of it, and a brand-new Audi RS 7 sounds pretty good to me.
