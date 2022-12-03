On the 25th of October, the guys over at Hoonigan launched Ken Block's Electrikhana. This would be their first big project focused on an EV, the Audi S1 Hoonitron. Naturally, a lot of people complained that you can't have a Gymkhana movie without a car that's running on an internal combustion engine. But they had a plan for that all along. And some of you may have guessed their intentions way before the release of Electrikhana.
The Las Vegas EV stunt project has only racked up about five million views on YouTube so far, but let's give it at least another six months before comparing it to any of the older videos. After all, Gymkhana Five has had 10 years to get up to 113 million views, more than any other one so far.
You might recall that Travis Pastrana took over from Ken Block back in 2020, as the Hoonigan Media Machine released Gymkhana 2020. Pastrana embarked on the ultimate hometown shred in the 862-hp Subaru STI, and the video racked up 56 million views in two years.
Earlier this year, there was news that he had suffered several injuries after base-jumping off a building in Florida. The Hoonigan star recently shed more light on that incident noting that "I broke my back, pelvis, sacrum, ripped my urethra and had internal bleeding going for the most epic opening I could think of for this film..might as well use it." As you might expect, Pastrana will be driving the Family Huckster- a purpose-built, AWD 862-HP Subaru GL Wagon- for the new Gymkhana 2022 movie.
You can see a short teaser of the film and the build-biology for the Huckster in the link below. Chances are that this will be the Hoonigan's wildest ride yet, as the action includes a fighter jet, military helicopter, monster trucks, jet skis, and God knows how many more vehicles.
We imagine that it's getting more and more challenging for the team to come up with these videos, as they're always raising the bar with every new project. Reportedly, the total budget for this one was set at a whopping $1 million, which is something you'd expect from a Top Gear episode for instance. We'll be back with the link for the full video on December the 6th at 6 AM PT!
