On the 25th of October, the guys over at Hoonigan launched Ken Block's Electrikhana. This would be their first big project focused on an EV, the Audi S1 Hoonitron. Naturally, a lot of people complained that you can't have a Gymkhana movie without a car that's running on an internal combustion engine. But they had a plan for that all along. And some of you may have guessed their intentions way before the release of Electrikhana.

8 photos