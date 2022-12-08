2024 Acura Integra Type S Virtually Blows Its Camouflage Away, Shows Feisty Colors

The Acura Integra nameplate was reintroduced in North America after a long hiatus of around 17 years to act as the premium counterpart for Honda’s eleventh-gen Civic Si.
It packs the same 1.5-liter turbo engine with 200 hp, a standard CVT (plus an optional six-speed manual with limited-slip differential), along with a five-door liftback body style. As such, some fans might consider the ILX sedan replacement (remember how the fourth-gen Honda Integra was also scrambled into the Acura RSX?) as a simple, posher take on the new Civic DNA.
But the new Acura Integra does hold a few trump cards. For starters, instead of Japan, it is produced in the United States at the Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio. And come next summer, it will also represent a proper successor for the iconic Honda Integra Type Rs of old, thanks to the teased introduction of the upcoming 2024 Acura Integra Type S.
Naturally, the fully-camouflaged prototype officially presented by the Japanese automaker will share a lot of components with the current Honda Civic Type R, including the centrally placed triple exhaust or the 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-four mill. Alas, power might be slightly lower, as the company merely teased “over 300 horsepower” instead of Civic Type R’s 325 hp (Japan) or 316 hp (international) output.
Of course, that means some people are now impatient to see the goodies hiding under the camouflaged attire. No worries, as the virtual automotive artist realm much obliges, as always. So here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have quickly decided to CGI-imagine the feisty looks of the unreleased Acura Integra Type S.
Because they rushed in for the informal digital reveal, do not expect a full lot of exterior and interior POVs, and instead, the hypothetical 2024 Acura Integra Type S was left with the driver’s door open as if it delivers an invitation to take it for a CGI spin. The resident pixel master, instead, thought about the now-traditional unofficial color palette reel.
But the new Acura Integra does hold a few trump cards. For starters, instead of Japan, it is produced in the United States at the Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio. And come next summer, it will also represent a proper successor for the iconic Honda Integra Type Rs of old, thanks to the teased introduction of the upcoming 2024 Acura Integra Type S.
Naturally, the fully-camouflaged prototype officially presented by the Japanese automaker will share a lot of components with the current Honda Civic Type R, including the centrally placed triple exhaust or the 2.0-liter K20C1 turbocharged inline-four mill. Alas, power might be slightly lower, as the company merely teased “over 300 horsepower” instead of Civic Type R’s 325 hp (Japan) or 316 hp (international) output.
Of course, that means some people are now impatient to see the goodies hiding under the camouflaged attire. No worries, as the virtual automotive artist realm much obliges, as always. So here are the good folks over at the AutoYa info channel on YouTube, who have quickly decided to CGI-imagine the feisty looks of the unreleased Acura Integra Type S.
Because they rushed in for the informal digital reveal, do not expect a full lot of exterior and interior POVs, and instead, the hypothetical 2024 Acura Integra Type S was left with the driver’s door open as if it delivers an invitation to take it for a CGI spin. The resident pixel master, instead, thought about the now-traditional unofficial color palette reel.