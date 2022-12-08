New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Enters the Tuning Arena With More Power and Enhanced Looks

More on this:

1 BMW 3.0 CSL vs. M4 CSL Visual Comparo: Choose Your Limited Edition Poison Here!

2 BMW M4 CSL Races Porsche 911 GT3, All-German Showdown Ends Rather Predictably

3 New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Tested: Is It as Fast as BMW Claims?

4 Video: Jump Inside the BMW M4 CSL as It Sprints From 0 to 168 MPH

5 BMW M4 CSL Debuts as Limited Edition, Track-Ready Car With RWD, and Lots of Carbon Fiber