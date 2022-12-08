New 2023 BMW M4 CSL Enters the Tuning Arena With More Power and Enhanced Looks

Even though only 1,000 units of the all-new BMW M4 CSL are destined for production, Manhart has gotten their hands on one of them, and they have tuned the heck out of it.
More power is on the menu, with the tuner’s auxiliary control unit, aided by the stainless steel exhaust system. As a result, the car now has 702 ps (692 hp / 516 kW) and 880 Nm (640 lb-ft) of torque to play with. Curious how quick it is with the extra oomph? So are we, yet unfortunately, Manhart hasn’t said anything about it.
Nonetheless, it probably takes around 3.5 seconds or less to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, considering that the stock BMW M4 CSL can do it in 3.7 seconds. Without any upgrades whatsoever, the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six develops 550 ps (542 hp / 405 kW) and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft), working in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission and rear-wheel drive.
Upgrades for the brakes can be ordered at Manhart too, alongside the height-adjustable coil springs signed by H&R. The wheels on the pictured car came from Yido Performance, and they measure 10x20 inches at the front and 11x20 inches at the rear, wrapped in 275/30 and 295/30 tires respectively. The alloys can be specified in any desired shade, and in this case, they have a matte black look with orange-red accents.
Further contributing to the styling is the carbon fiber body kit, consisting of the front spoiler, side flicks, new hood, side skirts, two-piece rear side louvers, new diffuser, skirt add-on, and three-piece duck-tail spoiler on the trunk lid. Rounding off the makeover are the four-point racing harnesses inside, with rear attachment points formed by the Clubsport roll bar, different floor mats, and a carbon fiber racing helmet for some fun at the racing track.
