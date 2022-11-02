BMW M4 CSL Races Porsche 911 GT3, All-German Showdown Ends Rather Predictably

Five years ago, during the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the big kahuna of BMW M revealed that CSL is making a comeback to the detriment of GTS. The historic nameplate returned in combination with the M4, with the M4 CSL making its debut at Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este in Italy.
Lighter than the M4 Competition at 3,583 pounds (1,625 kilograms) compared to 3,748 pounds (1,700 kilograms), the go-faster Coupe Sport Light is exclusively offered with RWD. Handling is the strongest point of the CSL, although this fellow is viciously quick in a straight line as well.
From 3.0 liters and six cylinders, the force-fed Bimmer is much obliged to develop 543 horsepower (550 ps) and 479 pound-foot (650 Nm) of torque. In combination with the fast-shifting 8HP eight-speed automatic supplied by ZF, as well as the high-performance tires developed specifically for this limited-edition M4, the CSL needs 3.7 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph).
The question is, can it show the 992-generation 911 GT3 a thing or two in the standing kilometer? Motorsport Magazine raced them over the standing kilometer, with the Neunelfer launching a bit better off the line.
Be that as it may, the naturally-aspirated boxer simply doesn’t stand a chance against a twin-turbo sixer by the midpoint of the standing kilometer. Lighter by quite a serious margin, the 911 develops 503 horsepower (510 ps) and 346 pound-foot (470 Nm) of torque. Motorsport Magazine recorded 3.3 seconds to 62 mph (100 kph) for the Neunelfer and 3.7 seconds for the M4 CSL. The BMW edges ahead of the 911 in the pull from zero to 124 mph (200 kph), clocking 10.9 compared to 11 seconds.
As for the standing kilometer, the M4 CSL maintains the one-tenth gap, crossing the finish line in 20.3 compared to 20.4 seconds for the Porsche.
The BMW M4 CSL versus 992-gen Porsche 911 GT3 standing-kilometer drag race was filmed at Motorsport Magazine’s usual location in France.
