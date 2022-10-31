BMW M 1000 RR Will Take You Up to 191 MPH Like a Good Little Crotch Rocket

We all know that bikes are fast. And we all know that most people can't refrain from going slightly faster than they should be going on public roads. We've already talked about the hazards associated with that kind of behavior, so we won't be doing that again here. Instead, we're surprised to see someone has decided to start doing Autobahn tests on two wheels.
A couple of days ago we were given a taste of what it feels like to go up to 220 mph (354 kph) on the Autobahn. The guys at Autotop.nl had the keys to a 780-hp Audi RS 6, and they pushed it to its limit while going down a section of the road with no speed limit.
And you know what AI algorithms work like these days. Once you use keywords related to a certain topic, you'll be bombarded with information about it for the next few days or even weeks. So that's how we came across a channel that's called MotoTop, and that should be self-explanatory already.
This content creator is located in Germany and has tested the acceleration of quite a few motorcycles this year. In a funny twist of events, the Ducati Panigale V4 managed to get up to 186 mph (300 kph) but stopped displaying the speed at that point.
That sounds like a clever thing on behalf of the Italians to avoid breaching the gentlemen's agreement. Still, the rider had a GPS device on the bike and it went up to 190 mph (306 kph). Not bad at all! But this time he's got the keys to a 50th Anniversary edition of the BMW M 1000 RR.
Now, we've met quite a few fast motorcycle riders over the past few years. And several of them have been competing on S 1000 RRs. Needless to say, these were ridiculously fast. But recently one of the guys told us he had experienced the new M 1000 RR. He rode the bike around the same track he usually competes at, and managed to get the same lap time as he would have on his racing machine.
And that alone should tell you a few things about the capabilities of BMW's crown jewel. The Autobahn test reveals a top speed of 191 mph (308 kph). This bike needs just 6.9 seconds to go from a standstill up to 124 mph (200 kph). And three seconds later it crosses the imaginary quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line. It might not reach the same speed as the RS 6, but it's a lot more thrilling.
And you know what AI algorithms work like these days. Once you use keywords related to a certain topic, you'll be bombarded with information about it for the next few days or even weeks. So that's how we came across a channel that's called MotoTop, and that should be self-explanatory already.
This content creator is located in Germany and has tested the acceleration of quite a few motorcycles this year. In a funny twist of events, the Ducati Panigale V4 managed to get up to 186 mph (300 kph) but stopped displaying the speed at that point.
That sounds like a clever thing on behalf of the Italians to avoid breaching the gentlemen's agreement. Still, the rider had a GPS device on the bike and it went up to 190 mph (306 kph). Not bad at all! But this time he's got the keys to a 50th Anniversary edition of the BMW M 1000 RR.
Now, we've met quite a few fast motorcycle riders over the past few years. And several of them have been competing on S 1000 RRs. Needless to say, these were ridiculously fast. But recently one of the guys told us he had experienced the new M 1000 RR. He rode the bike around the same track he usually competes at, and managed to get the same lap time as he would have on his racing machine.
And that alone should tell you a few things about the capabilities of BMW's crown jewel. The Autobahn test reveals a top speed of 191 mph (308 kph). This bike needs just 6.9 seconds to go from a standstill up to 124 mph (200 kph). And three seconds later it crosses the imaginary quarter-mile (402 meters) finish line. It might not reach the same speed as the RS 6, but it's a lot more thrilling.