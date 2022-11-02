Porsche Recalls 911 GT3 Over Improperly Tightened Seatbelt Anchor

Revealed with much pomp and circumstance in February 2021, the 2022 model year Porsche 911 GT3 is a track-oriented weapon entitled to wear license plates. Motivated by a free-breathing sixer with a displacement of 4.0 liters, this fellow also happens to be the first road-going Neunelfer to feature double wishbones up front, directly inspired by the 991-gen RSR.
On sale in the U.S. of A. from $169,700 excluding destination charge, optional extras, and the outrageously high dealer markup, the rear-engined sports car has been hit with a safety recall. Porsche received a notification regarding an issue with the lower seatbelt anchor of a 992-gen GT3 during post-production inspection in July 2022, which prompted an investigation.
The Stuttgart-based automaker monitored the field between August and October to identify similar issues, and in parallel, the German automaker investigated how many vehicles could have been subject to this deviation.
No fewer than 15 vehicles in the U.S. could be affected, which explains the number of recalled vehicles in the attached report. Porsche told the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that screws attaching the lower seatbelt anchor to the passenger- and drive-side bucket seat frames will be replaced and tightened to specification. If the dealer tech identifies any damage to the thread, the bucket seat’s frame will be replaced as well.
Porsche introduced an optimized process in April 2022, which is a little curious given that the first case was reported in July 2022. Whatever may be happening at the Zuffenhausen assembly plant where the 911 is born, we’re glad that nobody got hurt and no damage was caused by this issue.
The screw connection bears part number WHT009057, and the supplier is listed as Porsche AG production plant Zuffenhausen. The recalled GT3s were produced for the 2022 model year between July 14th, 2021 and May 31st, 2022. Affected vehicles feature the full bucket seats. $5,900 is the asking price for these CFRP seats with a carbon-weave finish and clear gloss coating. Manual adjustments fore and aft, electric height adjustments, a thorax airbag, leather surfaces, and Race-Tex are featured.
