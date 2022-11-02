Someone Call 911, This 2023 Nissan Z With a StreetHunter Body Kit Is Killing It at SEMA

The 2022 SEMA Show is here, and for the past several months, car tuners and auto manufacturers have been working round the clock to bring the best of their custom builds to the show.
Car influencer and YouTuber TJ Hunt was looking to make another showstopping display this year like he did three years ago at the 2019 SEMA show.
To remind you, at the 2019 SEMA Show, TJ Hunt, in collaboration with StreetFighter LA, presented perhaps the baddest one-of-a-kind MK5 Supra body kits sending chills to household names like Rocket Bunny Pandem.
For the 2022 SEMA Show, he presented an even more exciting piece – the 'StreetHunter 400Z' wide body kit.
The Influencer is among the first people to get their hands on the 1-of-240 2023 Nissan Z Protos in the United States market. He’s also the first owner to install a customized MagnaFlow xMOD exhaust on the Z.
To rub in the first of many (s), he’s also the first owner to have a custom body kit Nissan Z showcased at the 2022 SEMA – ‘let that sink in.’
The 2023 Nissan Z packs the same twin-turbo 3-liter V6 in an Infiniti Q50. The VR30 engine is good for 400 hp (406 ps) and 350 lb-ft (475 Nm) of torque. It runs on a 6-speed manual transmission on a rear-wheel drive layout.
Still, it's not what this 2023 Z has on the inside that makes it such a spectacle at the 2022 SEMA show but rather what’s on the exterior.
It dons a StreetHunter body kit that reveals how badass the Z could be once more owners get their hands on it and start running mods.
Unlike the stock Z, TJ’s unit has a Laguna Blue wrap (specifically for SEMA) that looks amazing. It also has a full front fender replacement inspired by Z-tune.
On the side, it dons bulging side skirts with vents at the rear, adding more zest to its chunky design.
At the back, it has double vents on the side that run to the front. Right beneath them popping out are carbon diffuser blades that perfectly contrast with a carbon ducktail spoiler on top.
At the front, the StreetHunter Z features a hyped-out vented double-stacked front lip for an aggressive front end.
Apart from the 2023 Nissan Z, Hunt has two other units at the event. We recommend watching the video below for more of that 2022 SEMA action.
