2023 Nissan Z Track Battles Toyota Supra, It Sadly Isn’t Fast Enough

Let’s get one thing clear from the beginning: the joy a sports car brings to a driver isn’t measured in seconds to 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) or in the quarter mile (402 meters). That’s the specialty of strip monsters and million-dollar exotics like the Bugatti Chiron. The sports car is best enjoyed in the corners, yet Nissan didn’t get it right with the Z.
In the hands of Randy “The Rocket” Pobst, a manual-equipped model with the row-your-own tranny goes 1:25.32 on the Streets of Willow Springs road course. Opting for the nine-speed automatic, which is produced by Nissan subsidiary JATCO under license from German automaker Mercedes, helps the Z improve to 1:24.76 with the same guy behind the steering wheel.
The Supra, which used to be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic until the 2023 model rolled out, recorded 1:22.09 in similar conditions. How is that possible? Jason Cammisa is much obliged to explain how the cookie crumbles, but aren’t we missing the point here a little bit?
Tracking a sports car is fine, a lot of people do it. On the other hand, most sports car owners use their vehicles on public roads. The VR twin-turbo V6 is a big step up in terms of refinement from the naturally-aspirated VQ of the 370Z, according to Cammisa, who further notes the Z feels a bit stiff in day-to-day scenarios. On the racetrack, “it’s got a lot of body motions.”
Cammisa further highlights the confidence-inspiring brake feel. What’s not particularly inspiring comes in the guise of electrically-assisted steering that lacks feedback. “It doesn’t tell you anything until you have spun it. I think a lot of people are going to do exactly that,” which is expected of a sports car. A sedan-based sports car, according to Cammisa, not a purpose-built sports car like the Mazda MX-5 Miata that still is in a league of its own.
Not as enjoyable as the Supra or as pure as the Miata, the Z is a reminder for us “to stop and smell the roses,” a conclusion that can be interpreted in a dystopian way. More specifically, a day will come when driving enthusiasts will yearn for something like the Z instead of a soulless appliance.
The Supra, which used to be offered exclusively with an eight-speed automatic until the 2023 model rolled out, recorded 1:22.09 in similar conditions. How is that possible? Jason Cammisa is much obliged to explain how the cookie crumbles, but aren’t we missing the point here a little bit?
Tracking a sports car is fine, a lot of people do it. On the other hand, most sports car owners use their vehicles on public roads. The VR twin-turbo V6 is a big step up in terms of refinement from the naturally-aspirated VQ of the 370Z, according to Cammisa, who further notes the Z feels a bit stiff in day-to-day scenarios. On the racetrack, “it’s got a lot of body motions.”
Cammisa further highlights the confidence-inspiring brake feel. What’s not particularly inspiring comes in the guise of electrically-assisted steering that lacks feedback. “It doesn’t tell you anything until you have spun it. I think a lot of people are going to do exactly that,” which is expected of a sports car. A sedan-based sports car, according to Cammisa, not a purpose-built sports car like the Mazda MX-5 Miata that still is in a league of its own.
Not as enjoyable as the Supra or as pure as the Miata, the Z is a reminder for us “to stop and smell the roses,” a conclusion that can be interpreted in a dystopian way. More specifically, a day will come when driving enthusiasts will yearn for something like the Z instead of a soulless appliance.