Newly Unveiled Skiron-X Unmanned Aircraft Is Flexible and Designed for Long-Range Missions

Boeing-owned company Aurora Flight Sciences released the new and flexible Skiron-X, a small UAS (unmanned aircraft system) that combines the operational benefits of eVTOLs (electric vertical take-off and landing) with the range and endurance of fixed-wing flying machines.
On the market for over three decades, Aurora develops various types of advanced aircraft, flight technologies, and complex aerosystems for customers from multiple industries. Unmanned aircraft systems are also part of its lineup, including everything from UAS interceptors to multi-rotor and fixed-wing aerial systems.
The Skiron-X (Skiron Expeditionary sUAS on its full name) is its latest product, a small, Group 2 UAS that boasts impressive flight endurance and payload flexibility. Describing its new aircraft, Mike Caimona, president and CEO of Aurora says the Skiron-X is both simple to deploy and highly capable.
With a wingspan of 16.6 ft (5 m) and a length of 7.2 ft (2.2 m), the sUAS can carry payloads of 3.2 lb (1.45 kg) and can operate from -5 degrees Celsius to +40 degrees C (23 Fahrenheit to 104 F).
Aurora’s Skiron-X unmanned aircraft cruises at speeds of 41 mph (over 66 kph) and can reach a top horizontal speed of 57.5 mph (92.5 kph). It can fly for up to 110 minutes per charge and offers a hover endurance of 25 minutes.
The EO/IR camera included with the Skiron-X provides great resolution and the aircraft also features a military-grade radio. In addition, the UAS is FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) 107 compliant and it boasts a low noise signature, with all the aforementioned making it suitable for airborne intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. Aurora’s unmanned aircraft is suitable for other types of applications as well, thanks to its modular nose cone design that allows you to quickly and effortlessly swap payloads.
Ease of use is yet another benefit of the Skiron-X, with the manufacturer claiming that users only require 15 minutes to set up and launch the aircraft and another 10 minutes to pack out once the mission is complete.
Aurora already found its first customer for the new Skiron-X, with Bridger Aerospace buying two units, which it plans to deploy for the 2023 fire season. The unmanned aircraft systems will be used to provide data and imagery and help firefighters in their missions.
You can find out more info on the Skiron-X on the manufacturer’s website.
