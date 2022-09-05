Here’s the 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Hitting Its Top Speed on the Autobahn

Although it’s designed to corner like it’s on rails, the 992-generation Porsche 911 GT3 is plenty fast in a straight line. Powered by a naturally-aspirated boxer derived from the 911 GT3 Cup, the road-going thriller is much obliged to keep on accelerating until the speedo indicates 318 kph.
Speedometers, however, are designed to indicate a higher top speed than you’re actually going. For example, EU/ECE regulation number 39 states that a speedometer may read up to 10 percent more than the actual road speed, plus four kilometers per hour for vehicle categories L1 and L2. To comply with the law, automakers make sure their speedos aren’t accurate.
AutoTopNL had a blast in a 922-generation Porsche 911 GT3, and the speedometer never went over 319 kilometers per hour, which converts to 198.2 miles per hour. Although we can see a phone with the Dragy app working as intended, AutoTopNL hasn’t disclosed the speed recorded by the GPS-based meter. We don’t know the 60-mph time either, nor how much time was needed for the pull from 60 to 130 mph (97 to 209 kph).
The Zuffenhausen-based automaker quotes 3.4 seconds to 100 kph (62 mph) with the PDK dual-clutch transmission or 3.9 seconds for the manual. Also worthy of note, the manual-equipped GT3 hits 320 kph (198.8 mph) despite rocking a swan-neck rear wing and striking aerodynamic diffuser inspired by the Le Mans-winning 911 RSR mid-engine racing car. Indeed, it's a midship because Porsche reversed the arrangement of the engine and the transmission for better weight distribution when the going gets twisty.
Not as extreme as the recently unveiled GT3 RS, the GT3 still is a properly capable track weapon. In the hands of development driver Lars Kern, the 992 GT3 lapped the Nurburgring Nordschleife in a staggering 6:59.927. Given these unbelievable performance figures, does it come as a surprise that Porsche wants $169,700 excluding destination charge for the base spec?
