Porsche Ambassador Emma Raducanu Drives Silver 911 Carrera GTS Cabrio

Becoming a brand ambassador for an international name like Porsche does come with quite a lot of perks, including the fact that you get to drive one of the brand's models. And tennis star Emma Raducanu is reaping the benefits of her collaboration with the brand with a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.
Just over a month ago, Emma Raducanu proclaimed her love for her car, a second-hand Dacia Sandero, vowing to never get rid of it. The tennis star’s connection to the car goes much deeper than its low price, for which she said she paid around £5,000 (roughly $5,770 at the current exchange rate). The Sandero comes from Dacia, which is a Romanian manufacturer, thus Emma paying tribute to her father’s Romanian roots.
But, since Emma was also named a brand ambassador for the German sports car brand earlier this year, she wouldn’t say no to a Porsche. Although she has singled out the 918 Spyder as her dream car, (“but there’s no way they would let me near one”), she did name the 911 her favorite range because it’s “so unique and so beautiful in its own distinct way.”
Well, now it looks like some of her dreams came true, because the 19-year-old has just been seen driving around in a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.
The convertible sports car comes with a 3.0-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine which is good for 473 horsepower (480 ps) and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). The power unit is paired up with either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK transmission.
The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission and 3.6 seconds with the automatic one, both reaching a top speed of 192 mph (309 kph).
The one Raducanu drove has a silver exterior with a red roof, going for the stock 911 Turbo S Wheels in Satin Black. The model comes with a price of around $150,000. Which couldn’t be more different than her white, affordable Sandero.
But, since Emma was also named a brand ambassador for the German sports car brand earlier this year, she wouldn’t say no to a Porsche. Although she has singled out the 918 Spyder as her dream car, (“but there’s no way they would let me near one”), she did name the 911 her favorite range because it’s “so unique and so beautiful in its own distinct way.”
Well, now it looks like some of her dreams came true, because the 19-year-old has just been seen driving around in a Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet.
The convertible sports car comes with a 3.0-liter flat-six twin-turbo engine which is good for 473 horsepower (480 ps) and a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft (570 Nm). The power unit is paired up with either a seven-speed manual or an eight-speed PDK transmission.
The Porsche 911 Carrera GTS Cabriolet can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.3 seconds with the manual transmission and 3.6 seconds with the automatic one, both reaching a top speed of 192 mph (309 kph).
The one Raducanu drove has a silver exterior with a red roof, going for the stock 911 Turbo S Wheels in Satin Black. The model comes with a price of around $150,000. Which couldn’t be more different than her white, affordable Sandero.
https://t.co/D07UEUMJzF Emma Raducanu serves herself a treat as she swaps £5,000 runabout for £125,000 Porsche supe… https://t.co/tvv4tFdRLg pic.twitter.com/9iUGV52tFk— Shelby Media UK (@ShelbyMediaUK) October 31, 2022