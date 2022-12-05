2024 Acura Integra Type S Coming Next Summer To Blow Your Socks Off With Over 300 HP

Remember the rumors surrounding a possible sporty version of the all-new Acura Integra? Well, they’re real, because the company has officially confirmed the Type S for next year.
In a short press release, accompanied by a few pictures of a pre-production car wrapped in camouflage, Acura has confirmed the development of the model, which promises “ultimate street performance and driver engagement.”
The Integra Type S will pack a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, described as being “high-revving," which will push out in excess of 300 brake horsepower (304 ps / 224 kW). Everything will be transferred to the wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission and limited-slip differential, which will be the sole choice available.
Visually, it will be a muscled-up proposal compared to the regular Integra, which has been in production at Marysville, in Ohio, for a little over half a year. It will have a more aggressive front bumper, beefier side skirts, different rear bumper, and sportier diffuser with cutouts in the middle for the three exhaust tips. The chin spoiler looks about the same for now, but we wouldn’t be surprised if they make it a bit more pronounced by the time it debuts.
Shod in Michelin tires for enhanced grip, the V-spoke wheels on the pictured prototype have a black finish, and they spin around the uprated brakes with red calipers. The car appears to sit a bit closer to the ground, and that’s no surprise, considering that it should boast a tweaked chassis, with emphasis on making it corner faster at the expense of ride comfort.
Look for a few updates on the inside, too, such as the front seats with extra side bolstering and livelier upholstery, perhaps with contrast stitching and/or piping, and new trim. Dedicated load and sub-menus for the infotainment system and digital dials should be included, too, as well as a few sporty badges.
Acura says that the 2024 Integra Type S will arrive next summer, with additional details on it to be announced closer to its launch.
