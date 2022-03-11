A Deep Dive Into the Awesome Tech of the New 2023 Acura Integra

Arriving at Acura dealers late this spring starting at $30,000, the Integra is making its triumphant return to the United States Domestic Market for the first time in over 20 years. It's returning not as a sports coupe like its predecessor but rather a five-door liftback based on the popular ILX compact luxury car.
Under the hood of this new Integra is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine jetting 200 horsepower and 192-foot pounds of torque to the front wheels. Not bad at all for such a tiny motor. The engine will be manufactured in the same Marysville, Ohio facility that builds the engine for the 600 horsepower NSX Type-S.
The choice of a CVT automatic is nice for those who like them. But an exclusive 6-speed manual transmission offers an experience quite unlike any other compact luxury car in its segment. One with a more engaging driver experience than perhaps from any luxury brand this side of Lexus or Mercedes-Benz, and both of those almost never have the option of a six-speed. This manual transmission will be exclusive to the upcoming A-spec performance trim package.
Amazingly, the first 500 pre-orders of the Integra received an Acura exclusive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) with a photograph of the car as its background. Unsurprisingly, the first 500 pre-orders sold out on the very first day.
The Integra will be available in three trim packages. The base model, the middle of the range A-Spec, and the top dog A-Spec Technology Package. But of these three range options, which one is the right one for you? Well, with the kind of transmission choices available in the A-spec range, these are being marketed directly at sporting luxury car buyers who traditionally bought manual-transmission luxury cars from Germany.
The 60/40 split rear seatbacks make for an interior space that uses its space as efficiently as possible. Making cargo transportation of large and oblong objects up to a certain size possible in this little ILX-based runabout. With all the USB type-A and type-C connectivity you could ever want in the A-Spec Technology Package, it'd be safe to call it our hands-down favorite of the group.
When you have as much tech as this squeezed into such a compact package, you're more than likely to get our seal of approval. Just don't be surprised if you wind up spending quite a bit more than the $30,000 sticker price of the base model to earn that privilege.
Under the hood of this new Integra is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine jetting 200 horsepower and 192-foot pounds of torque to the front wheels. Not bad at all for such a tiny motor. The engine will be manufactured in the same Marysville, Ohio facility that builds the engine for the 600 horsepower NSX Type-S.
The choice of a CVT automatic is nice for those who like them. But an exclusive 6-speed manual transmission offers an experience quite unlike any other compact luxury car in its segment. One with a more engaging driver experience than perhaps from any luxury brand this side of Lexus or Mercedes-Benz, and both of those almost never have the option of a six-speed. This manual transmission will be exclusive to the upcoming A-spec performance trim package.
Amazingly, the first 500 pre-orders of the Integra received an Acura exclusive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) with a photograph of the car as its background. Unsurprisingly, the first 500 pre-orders sold out on the very first day.
The Integra will be available in three trim packages. The base model, the middle of the range A-Spec, and the top dog A-Spec Technology Package. But of these three range options, which one is the right one for you? Well, with the kind of transmission choices available in the A-spec range, these are being marketed directly at sporting luxury car buyers who traditionally bought manual-transmission luxury cars from Germany.
The 60/40 split rear seatbacks make for an interior space that uses its space as efficiently as possible. Making cargo transportation of large and oblong objects up to a certain size possible in this little ILX-based runabout. With all the USB type-A and type-C connectivity you could ever want in the A-Spec Technology Package, it'd be safe to call it our hands-down favorite of the group.
When you have as much tech as this squeezed into such a compact package, you're more than likely to get our seal of approval. Just don't be surprised if you wind up spending quite a bit more than the $30,000 sticker price of the base model to earn that privilege.