autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's EV Month  
Car reviews:
 
A Deep Dive Into the Awesome Tech of the New 2023 Acura Integra
If you can believe it or not, you used to be able to option the classic Acura Integra by opting not to have air conditioning installed. Oh, what strange times the early to mid-90s was. Because that kind of thing would totally not fly with the next generation Integra, a machine we just got our first good looks at.

A Deep Dive Into the Awesome Tech of the New 2023 Acura Integra

Home > News > Coverstory
11 Mar 2022, 14:00 UTC ·
2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra2023 Acura Integra
Arriving at Acura dealers late this spring starting at $30,000, the Integra is making its triumphant return to the United States Domestic Market for the first time in over 20 years. It's returning not as a sports coupe like its predecessor but rather a five-door liftback based on the popular ILX compact luxury car.

Under the hood of this new Integra is a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four-cylinder engine jetting 200 horsepower and 192-foot pounds of torque to the front wheels. Not bad at all for such a tiny motor. The engine will be manufactured in the same Marysville, Ohio facility that builds the engine for the 600 horsepower NSX Type-S.

The choice of a CVT automatic is nice for those who like them. But an exclusive 6-speed manual transmission offers an experience quite unlike any other compact luxury car in its segment. One with a more engaging driver experience than perhaps from any luxury brand this side of Lexus or Mercedes-Benz, and both of those almost never have the option of a six-speed. This manual transmission will be exclusive to the upcoming A-spec performance trim package.

Rich and supple synthetic leather seats with eight-way adjustment, a 10.2-inch Acura Precision Cockpit™ digital gauge cluster and a 16 speaker audio system make for an interior in this Integra that, at the very least, matches that of its rivals from Lexus and BMW. The integrated wireless phone charging implementation is only the gravy on top, as is the moonroof with tilt available on all trim levels.

Amazingly, the first 500 pre-orders of the Integra received an Acura exclusive Non-Fungible Token (NFT) with a photograph of the car as its background. Unsurprisingly, the first 500 pre-orders sold out on the very first day.

The Integra will be available in three trim packages. The base model, the middle of the range A-Spec, and the top dog A-Spec Technology Package. But of these three range options, which one is the right one for you? Well, with the kind of transmission choices available in the A-spec range, these are being marketed directly at sporting luxury car buyers who traditionally bought manual-transmission luxury cars from Germany.

A space that was once rife with options but today is teetering on the point of near-complete extinction. With three alloy-wheel options ranging from 17 all the way to 19 inches, there's a level of bling appropriate for any kind of buyer who may give the Integra a serious shot of buying one. The available technology package increases the size of the center screen to nine inches and adds Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Alexa Built-IN, and a 5.3-inch multifunction heads-up display to the official list of features.

The 60/40 split rear seatbacks make for an interior space that uses its space as efficiently as possible. Making cargo transportation of large and oblong objects up to a certain size possible in this little ILX-based runabout. With all the USB type-A and type-C connectivity you could ever want in the A-Spec Technology Package, it'd be safe to call it our hands-down favorite of the group.

When you have as much tech as this squeezed into such a compact package, you're more than likely to get our seal of approval. Just don't be surprised if you wind up spending quite a bit more than the $30,000 sticker price of the base model to earn that privilege.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
acura integra Acura new cars Integra
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories