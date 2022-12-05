2022 Ford Bronco Badlands 2-Door Will Make You Feel Area 51 Blue About the Price

Which was the most hyped North American of 2020, possibly even of 2021? Well, there’s a simple answer to the query – it’s none other than the reinvented, sixth-generation Ford Bronco, according to Blue Oval fans.
The revived 2-Door and first-ever 4-Door has made a lasting impression on enthusiasts of cool off-road-focused SUVs, though not always for the right reasons. Now, mere days away from 2023, the echoes of its popularity still reverberate as strongly as always, both across the new and used car market.
So, a 2023 model year Bronco has a $32,395 MSRP in Base 2-Door form. Then you can also upgrade to a $36,285 Big Bend, a $38,950 Black Diamond, a $41,855 Outer Banks, a $44,305 Heritage Edition, and $45,095 Badlands, as well as the top Wildtrak which is almost $53k. Not to mention the Everglades or Bronco Raptor, but those are solely 4-Door affairs.
Still, there is one important issue – the pesky limited availability of certain perks and features, as well as the long waiting times for production and delivery of ordered units. But of course, where there is desire, there is always a way. So, if you do not mind paying a premium, a cool Bronco 2-Door could adorn your driveway as fast as you say it’s Christmas (shopping) time.
Thus, here is New York-based dealership Motorcar Classics, which says it has yet another tasty vehicle up for grabs, this time a reinvented off-road SUV that was the most hyped vehicle of 2020/21. Seen here in Area 51 attire over a black vinyl interior, this Bronco is destined “for extreme off-roading” adventures, according to Ford, so perhaps one should not feel too blue about the high asking price.
To justify it, the 2-Door Badlands Bronco features highlights such as the removable top, the 2.3-liter 275-horsepower turbo inline-four engine mated to the seven-speed manual transmission, and lots of optional extras. Sifting through them, we noticed the Advanced package, 17-inch alloy wheels, Ford Sync infotainment system with an 8-inch screen, and more.
Plus, it has clocked a mere 1,911 miles (3,075 km) on the odometer, so perhaps the factory warranty is enough additional justification for the $64,900 asking quotation. Plus, if you feel that is too much, there is always the option of hitting the “make an offer” button on the online sales portal.
