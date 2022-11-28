One-of-500 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 30th Anniversary Is Up for Grabs for $92k

More on this:

1 Beautifully Restored ‘68 Pontiac Firebird Has Triple Black, 350 HO, Manual Perks

2 A Rare 2006 Ford GT Has the Coveted Stripe Delete and It's in Mint Condition

3 Custom 1988 Land Rover Defender Is a 'Vette at Heart, Embraces the Muscle Truck Life

4 Land Rover Defender SVX in the Making, Will Challenge the Mercedes-AMG G 63 4×4²

5 2023 Land Rover Defender V8 SVR Looks Happy To See Us, Lifts a Wheel on the 'Ring