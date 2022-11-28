One-of-500 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 30th Anniversary Is Up for Grabs for $92k

Right now, if you want a Land Rover Defender in America, the absolute ‘cheapest’ is the four-door 110 with the gasoline P300 (296 hp) two-liter, starting from an MSRP of $53,500.
Then you can rock an ‘S’ version, SE, X-Dynamic SE, P400 (395 hp, MHEV inline-six) ‘X’ grade, switch to the V8, and even treat yourself to the V8 Carpathian Edition, getting up to no less than $118,400 when starting the configuration. But, aside from the Carpathian, none of them is all too collectible.
As opposed to the pricey 75th Limited Edition Defender 90 and 110, or the North American-exclusive 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 30th Anniversary Edition. The latter, designed to celebrate the iconic nameplate’s three decades of local market presence, was only offered with a strictly limited production of just 500 examples, all sold for the 2023 model year like the proverbial collectible hotcakes. So, how do you come in possession of one?
Well, easy, as New York-based Motorcar Classics says it has yet another collector-grade vehicle up for grabs, this time a British SUV that was remade in North American drabs. And what do you know, if it isn’t precisely the 2023 Land Rover Defender 110 S 30th anniversary edition ‘smiling’ for the studio photoshoot?
The dealership notes this Fuji White Defender 110 S with an Ebony interior has just 68 miles on the odometer, which equates to a mere 109 km, making it of the fabled “as new” variety. Powered by the entry-level 2.0-liter turbocharged four-pot with 296 hp, this posh British SUV is also hooked to an eight-speed automatic transmission to make even 4x4 driving as effortless as possible.
Naturally, we are also dealing with a one-owner 30th anniversary example, and additional options include the Cold Climate Package (heated everything: windscreen, washer jets, steering wheel, etc.), the Off-Road Package (electronic active differential, domestic plug sockets, off-road tires), the Towing Package, the Air Suspension Package, and even a Black Exterior Package to provide a sensible tuxedo-style contrasting look.
As for pricing, the quotation stands at $91,900 but one can also hit the “make an offer” button on the dealership’s online portal if that’s not good for you.
