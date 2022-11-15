A Rare 2006 Ford GT Has the Coveted Stripe Delete and It's in Mint Condition

Unfortunately, the month of October did not bring too much good news for enthusiasts of Blue Oval’s iconic Ford GT series.
Indeed, the second-generation Ford GT was expected to reach the end of production before turning into 2023, and the LM edition – numbering a mere 20 units – was announced as the series swan song. Luckily, this month has been a little better, at least as far as used Ford GT deals are concerned.
A recent example was spotted awaiting its return in the wild if someone can match RM Sotheby’s expected return of 800 to 900k euros ($822 to $925k). And aftermarket shops love to play with the first generation of the modern Ford GT by way of getting rid of the cool stripe and lowering it on contrasting black ANRKY wheels. Now, if the red paintjob made you blush, there is a second chance at crimson ownership.
Here’s New York-based Motorcar Classics, an outlet that claims it feels utmost pride when presenting us with a “stunning and iconic” Mark IV Red Clearcoat over Black Ebony leather 2006 Ford GT, naming it a rare “investment grade” unit. Well, at least it is in like-new mint condition judging by the 262-mile (422 km) reading on the odometer.
The Ford GT comes, naturally, with the 5.4-liter supercharged Ford Modular V8 in a rear midship position and it is of course hooked to the six-speed Ricardo manual transmission. Presumably, this is also one of just six red GTs with the Racing Stripe delete.
Plus, it has three of the four available optional features: the McIntosh AM/FM radio, lightweight forged aluminum wheels, and red-painted brake calipers. Other notable highlights include the aero package, leather seats with carbon fiber structure, Brembo brakes, and a stainless-steel dual exhaust, among many others.
Logic dictates this rare 2006 Ford GT will not change ownership lightly, and so it is no wonder the dealership wants no less than $549,900 for it – or you can also try and make a better offer directly on the sales page.
A recent example was spotted awaiting its return in the wild if someone can match RM Sotheby’s expected return of 800 to 900k euros ($822 to $925k). And aftermarket shops love to play with the first generation of the modern Ford GT by way of getting rid of the cool stripe and lowering it on contrasting black ANRKY wheels. Now, if the red paintjob made you blush, there is a second chance at crimson ownership.
Here’s New York-based Motorcar Classics, an outlet that claims it feels utmost pride when presenting us with a “stunning and iconic” Mark IV Red Clearcoat over Black Ebony leather 2006 Ford GT, naming it a rare “investment grade” unit. Well, at least it is in like-new mint condition judging by the 262-mile (422 km) reading on the odometer.
The Ford GT comes, naturally, with the 5.4-liter supercharged Ford Modular V8 in a rear midship position and it is of course hooked to the six-speed Ricardo manual transmission. Presumably, this is also one of just six red GTs with the Racing Stripe delete.
Plus, it has three of the four available optional features: the McIntosh AM/FM radio, lightweight forged aluminum wheels, and red-painted brake calipers. Other notable highlights include the aero package, leather seats with carbon fiber structure, Brembo brakes, and a stainless-steel dual exhaust, among many others.
Logic dictates this rare 2006 Ford GT will not change ownership lightly, and so it is no wonder the dealership wants no less than $549,900 for it – or you can also try and make a better offer directly on the sales page.