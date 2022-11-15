A Rare 2006 Ford GT Has the Coveted Stripe Delete and It's in Mint Condition

More on this:

1 Classy 1976 Ford Bronco in Chrome Yellow Looks Like a 302ci V8 Summer Dream

2 1978 Pontiac Trans Am Y88 With 6.6L V8 Flaunts Those Special WS6 and Gold Packs

3 1950 Mercury Eight Convertible Flaunts Bored and Stroked Flathead V8, Impeccable Looks

4 Classic 1983 Datsun 280ZX 2+2 GL Oozes 1980s Coolness and Won’t Even Break the Bank

5 1985 Buick Regal Qualifies as a Perfect 600-HP Sleeper, if Not for That LSX Reveal