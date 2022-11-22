Beautifully Restored ‘68 Pontiac Firebird Has Triple Black, 350 HO, Manual Perks

Remember Pontiac’s famed Trans Am? Of course, you do, thanks to the incredible cult following of Burton Leon Reynolds Jr.’s late 1970s Smokey and the Bandit endeavors.
But some pony car fans do not need all the Hollywood panache, even if they also want their Pontiac to be drop-dead-gorgeous in a shade of black. No worries, for fans of the regular Firebird, we have a solution, even though it is a little older and part of the 1967-1969 first generation.
This 1968 Pontiac Firebird resides proudly in the inventory of New York-based Motorcar Classics. There, it looks shiny like new in rare triple-black (with a spec of H.O. crimson) attire with a matching black and ritzy maroon veneer interior. And it is all thanks to a beautiful restoration process that might have made this Firebird just as cool as on the day it left the factory.
Anyway, other highlights include the convertible body style, the “original and authentic configuration” as per the PHS documentation and window sticker, or the factory engine and transmission. Those would be the 350ci HO (high output) V8 rated stock at 320 hp and a four-speed manual transmission. Allegedly, these are exceedingly rare, highly coveted options.
This is because the description from the dealership claims that less than 500 examples of the Firebird 350 HO Convertible were produced for the 1968 model year, and fewer than 200 of them had the four-speed stick shift. Also, the triple-black configuration and additional factory options like the powered front disc brakes and steering, hood-mounted tachometer, HO stripes, and more would allegedly make this unit rarer than hen’s teeth.
Of course, that also makes this collectible ’68 Firebird a tad more expensive than the norm, even though it does not come with the most sensible odometer readout at 92,585 miles (149,001 km). So, does the $79,900 asking price seem fair to you, or is the “make an offer” button in dire need of use?
