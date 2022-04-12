1,000-HP Chevy Trailblazer Daily Driver Crushes a Dodge Hellcat, Does Insane Donuts

Putting a bunch of daily drivers on a track isn’t something many people would want to watch. But when the dailies in question pack as much as 1,000 hp power plants, it’s no longer a parking lot duel but a street race. The folks over at Hoonigan specialize in these sorts of races in their popular YouTube THIS vs THAT series.
Not too long ago, a daily driver that could still pull impressive figures on the dyno was a marvel at the strip – until Elon and his crew showed up. And while it’s interesting to watch a Tesla SUV beat seasoned racers from dusk to dawn, nothing pulls a crowd like two heavily modded V8 dailies battling it out on a drag race.
Hoonigan’s THIS vs THAT series put a 1,000 hp 2006 Chevy Trailblazer on a drag race against a 900 hp 2016 Dodge Hellcat.
Cody owns the 2006 Chevy Trailblazer a.k.a “Big Booty Judy.” While it looks like any other Trailblazer on American roads (apart from the carbon hood and racing tires), things dramatically change once you open the hood.
It comes with a turbocharged 6.6-liter V8, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission, making 1,000 hp. Part of the mods includes an 80 mm Borg Warner turbo and a 5-inch downpipe. It weighs about 5,000 pounds and runs on a rear-wheel-drive setup. Big Booty Judy comes with everyday goodies, including a stereo and heated seats.
Damien’s 2016 Dodge Hellcat comes with a tune from Rakisson Motorsports. He says it’s pretty much stock and then lists a couple of mods, including upgraded pulleys, headers, cold air intake, lightweight driveshaft, and an e85 tune.
Damien’s daily driver packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, making 900 hp, featuring a a rear-wheel-drive setup. It weighs about 4,500 lbs.
The first race is a head-to-head 1,000-foot race followed by a 1,000 ft 40 mph roll race. We won’t get into the race details, but let you be the judge.
Hoonigan’s THIS vs THAT series put a 1,000 hp 2006 Chevy Trailblazer on a drag race against a 900 hp 2016 Dodge Hellcat.
Cody owns the 2006 Chevy Trailblazer a.k.a “Big Booty Judy.” While it looks like any other Trailblazer on American roads (apart from the carbon hood and racing tires), things dramatically change once you open the hood.
It comes with a turbocharged 6.6-liter V8, mated to a 4-speed automatic transmission, making 1,000 hp. Part of the mods includes an 80 mm Borg Warner turbo and a 5-inch downpipe. It weighs about 5,000 pounds and runs on a rear-wheel-drive setup. Big Booty Judy comes with everyday goodies, including a stereo and heated seats.
Damien’s 2016 Dodge Hellcat comes with a tune from Rakisson Motorsports. He says it’s pretty much stock and then lists a couple of mods, including upgraded pulleys, headers, cold air intake, lightweight driveshaft, and an e85 tune.
Damien’s daily driver packs a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission, making 900 hp, featuring a a rear-wheel-drive setup. It weighs about 4,500 lbs.
The first race is a head-to-head 1,000-foot race followed by a 1,000 ft 40 mph roll race. We won’t get into the race details, but let you be the judge.