Harley-Davidson Pantera Is How You Spell 'Beautiful' in Japanese

We’re used to seeing customized Harley-Davidsons and have our minds blown away by incredible creations, but we rarely get to say this or that custom ride looks plain and simply beautiful.
What we have here does, at least subjectively speaking. A beautiful Harley-Davidson. taken to the next level by the talented hands belonging to the guys over at Japanese shop Bad Land, and unleashed unto the unsuspecting world.
Now, as you’ll see below, most of the changes made to this thing are the ones usually made to custom Harleys, so nothing truly special there. What makes this motorcycle, named post-conversion Pantera, really stand out is the color chosen for the body parts, a combination of root beer with bronze and glittery bits that works remarkably well.
Bad Land also managed to make the bike look particularly coherent, and that’s in big part owed to the way the fuel tank seems to extend and merge with the rear fender, going right under the seat.
The modified Harley rides on Rick's Motorcycles wheels sized 21 inches at the front and 18 inches at the rear. The same aftermarket parts maker is also responsible for supplying the wide tire kit and the foot controls.
With a front fork coming from Kodlin, a headlight signed Arlen Ness, and Performance Machine braking hardware, the Pantera is was also the recipient of many Bad Land-made parts as well: the two fenders, the handlebar up front, the beautiful fuel tank we already mentioned, and the exhaust system are all made by the Japanese.
The Harley-Davidson Pantera was first presented by Bad Land back in 2011, and because we stumbled upon it on their website, we figured we just have to bring back into the spotlight as part of our extended coverage of custom Milwaukee machines re-made far from American shores.
Being so old means we have no info on the bike’s current whereabouts, nor any details as to how much it cost to make.
