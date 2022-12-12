Virtual Chevy Corvette Crossover SUV Looks Quirky Indeed, Complete With Five Pipes

Everyone and their grandmother know that GM’s Chevy Corvette has turned into a massive success with the advent of the reinvented, mid-engine C8 iteration.
So, is anyone surprised that not only Corvette (often) fares better than Camaro in terms of sales, but General Motors is trying to make the most profit out of the whole situation? As such, no wonder the rumor mill has caught wind of an alleged strategy to morph Team Corvette into a separate sub-brand, starting in 2025.
That was like rocket fire for everyone, from fans to commentators and from news outlets to the imaginative realm of virtual artists. Speaking of the latter, pixel masters have tried everything – from dreaming of a full roster (from city car to semi-rig) for the new division to playing with every new model, one by one. And since we live in a world full of love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, no wonder the potentially upcoming Corvette CUV got the most attention of the entire ordeal.
These visions are neither to be taken lightly (as a massive bowl of salt is always in order) nor to be accepted without further proof or investigation. Alas, many news outlets as well as CGI experts seem to agree that when GM and Chevrolet finally allow Corvette to go solo, the ensuing SUV will be a feisty one. Much more rugged and edgy – in the Lambo Urus sense of super-SUVs rather than the fresh Ferrari Purosangue approach – the Corvette CUV might feel exactly like a bloated Hot Hatchback.
Well, at least the vision shared by the virtual automotive artist acting from the covers of the automotive.diffusion account sure feels like that. Frankly, this pixel master is relatively new to the CGI game and still tries to move fast, with his imagined Corvette SUV showcased from no less than ten POVs. And that means we can all easily sport the quirky stuff – such as the hidden second set of doors, or the odd combination of two exterior exhaust pipes with a set of three in the middle of the rear!
