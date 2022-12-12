C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Showcases Digitally ‘Real’ Goodies After the Big Leak

We live in confusing times for C8 Chevrolet Corvette fans. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, as it turns out.
We all know that GM’s decision which allowed Team Corvette to pursue that long-fabled mid-engine sports car lifestyle for the C8 iteration has led to some unintended consequences. One would be that Corvettes are more popular than Camaros these days, even in terms of sales, not just brand awareness.
Another would be that now GM is actively thinking (at least allegedly) about separating Corvette into a stylish sub-brand, with the rumor mill advancing a 2025 timeline for the introduction of a sporty four-door coupe and of a crossover SUV alongside the Stingray and record-breaking FPC V8 Z06.
Of course, the company is also taking care of the traditional roster of ‘America’s sports car,’ as well. And it had been some time since we last heard about the upcoming, electrified C8 Corvette E-Ray before the internet exploded at the sight of the official Chevy visualizer dropping a massive E-Ray leak. It arrived complete with everything, from the exterior and interior looks to options and whatnot.
Plus, naturally, even after GM quickly realized its mistake (which was intended or not, nobody knows for sure, of course) and took down the online page from its portal, the hype lingered. Enough so for Peter Chilelli, the virtual artist behind the Fast Pixels digital art brand, to be back with a new attempt at depicting the electrified Corvette E-Ray goodies for his friends over at MidEngineCorvetteForum.
This is not the first time the pixel master plays with new variants of the C8, but we can all argue that it is also the closest to reality since we all have the massive official visualizer leak for additional reference. And it’s safe to say that it will be a cause of additional controversy – even among ardent fans of the Corvette lifestyle.
