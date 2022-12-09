Massive C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray Leak Spills the Beans From Chevy’s Visualizer

In between the surging sales popularity of the Stingray, the first deliveries of the Z06 version, and rumors that General Motors will separate a Corvette sub-brand from Chevrolet, we can say that ‘America’s sports car’ is not coming short on popularity.
The C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray is shaming even its little Camaro brother in terms of sales. First delivery reviews of the record-breaking, naturally-aspirated FPC 670-hp C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 are talking about supercar-level performance and retained daily usability. Plus, the virtual automotive realm has gone berserk with digital artists trying to imagine how the Corvette brand’s model lineup will look from 2025 onward when it (allegedly) becomes a separate division.
So, what could have topped everything up just before we started the holiday preparations? My, oh my, a massive official Corvette visualizer was pretty obvious – and anyone would have expected GM to be on the lookout for such a mishap (intended, or not). Well, they did take down the page in the meantime and now it leads nowhere. But the C8 Chevy Corvette E-Ray still leaked in all its (virtual) glory with help from the good folks over at CorvetteBlogger.com.
No worries, they were not the only ones to snatch some tasty pictures of the upcoming electrified model, and there’s further evidence that Chevy is diligently preparing for an upcoming release of the Corvette E-Ray from midenginecorvetteforum.com, as well. So, let us start by ogling at the photos, which not only showcase both the exterior and interior of the E-Ray version, but also give us additional information.
For starters, note the four-exhaust setup – so the E-Ray is definitely not a fully electric Corvette, that much is certain. Secondly, it seems to have many traits in common with the Stingray, so perhaps Chevy is placing the E-Ray in between the base model and the bonkers Z06. Last, but not least, they tip us off regarding the new version’s availability, which is expected to hit dealers sometime next summer!
