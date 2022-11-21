“Two New Chevy Sports Cars” Coming in 2024, One of Them Is the C8 Corvette E-Ray

Long before Chevrolet revealed the C8, we all knew that V8 and electrified powertrains were in the offing. The small block-engined Stingray launched for the 2020 model year, followed by the FPC masterpiece shoehorned in the engine bay of the 2023 MY Z06.
Back in April 2022, the biggest automaker of the Big Three in Detroit started teasing an electrified ‘Vette with an electrically-driven front axle. Believed to be called E-Ray based on multiple trademark filings, the first-ever hybrid Corvette is a wide-bodied affair like the Z06 even though it packs the small-block V8 of the Stingray. The electrified front axle and free-breathing V8 reportely make between 600 and 700 horsepower.
To be revealed next year as a 2024 model, the E-Ray will serve as the indirect successor to the seventh-generation Corvette Grand Sport. After it, Chevrolet is believed to launch the ZR1. As opposed to the supercharged monster it used to be, the eighth-generation Corvette ZR1 will receive the Z06 engine, although upgraded with a couple of turbochargers.
As for the final expression of the C8, the so-called Zora is expected with the twin-turbo V8 of the ZR1 in combination with some kind of hybrid assistance, most likely derived from the E-Ray. Named after Zora Arkus-Duntov, the gentleman who convinced General Motors to upgrade the C1 from six to eight cylinders, the Zora is rumored with 1,000 horsepower.
During the General Motors 2022 Investor Day presentation, General Motors president Mark Reuss let it slit that “two new Chevy sports cars” are on the way in 2024. Images were redacted from the livestream, but on the other hand, Reuss mentioned “the next version of the C8.” The other sports car is apparently based on the C8 platform, with Reuss promising that it will “set the standard of the world for performance for Chevrolet.”
The first of two Chevy sports cars is – of course – the E-Ray. As for the one that’s based on the C8 platform, Reuss didn’t call it a Corvette according to Fox News. Reading between the lines, he might be referring to yet another Corvette, namely the ZR1 that we’ve detailed just earlier. It remains to be seen if the ZR1 will be a 2024 model like the E-Ray as well.
