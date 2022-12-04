Magazine-Worthy Chevrolet Corvette C1 Is Now Looking for a New Owner

The C1 Corvette made its first appearance in January 1953 at the General Motors Motorama show in New York. It was well received by the public, but little did GM know at the time that the car would be so successful as to be produced for eight generations and seven decades straight, becoming the longest-running nameplate of any car on the road.
The first-generation Corvette was produced until 1962, and today we’re checking out a 1958 model, which got a refresh for the body and interior. Specifically, the ‘58 year model was the first with quad headlamps, while also being longer and wider than in previous years. Additionally, the instruments were moved straight in front of the driver, instead of being spread across the entire dashboard.
Chassis MI0208R188C121206 here is rocking Silver Blue body paint with Inca Silver coves and went through a refurbishment, which earned the car a feature in a six-part build series in the Corvette Enthusiast magazine. Some of the work included stripping and refinishing the body and chassis, as well as replacing the engine and transmission.
The convertible top was also replaced with the current white one, which is no longer in perfect shape, as some wear is noted by the seller. The 15-inch steel wheels feature whitewall tires and spinner-style covers, as well as unassisted drum brakes. The latter were replaced during the refurbishment, as was the suspension.
Inside, the dashboard and door panels color-match the bucket seats, which were re-upholstered in blue vinyl. All the instruments are framed by the three-spoke steering wheel and include a 160 mph (257 km/h) speedometer, as well as the odometer showing the 1,748 miles (2,813 km) traveled during current ownership.
The heart of it all is a 283ci V8 engine, which got an oil change in 2021, and is paired with a three-speed manual transmission. As of writing, the price tag for this C1 Corvette is not a cent over $46,000, with the auction ending in 7 days.
