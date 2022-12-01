This Jaw-Dropping 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split-Window Is Up for Grabs, but It Ain't Cheap

The C2 was the first Corvette model where wind tunnel testing influenced the car’s final body shape. And even though it featured almost twice the amount of steel in its structure compared to the ’58-’62 models, the fiberglass panels were thinner, so the car ended up weighing less.
The fiberglass on this ’63 Corvette is looking all shiny and spotless in its Ermine White paint, and the car is taking its second “at-bat” on Bring a Trailer, after first being listed and sold here back in August 2016. It looks similar, yet it’s different.
Chassis 30837S106483 was bought by the current owner in 2021 while still a work in progress, and went through various modifications since. Some of the work included stripping and refinishing the body, as well as replacing most of everything – the chassis, interior, suspension, brakes, engine, and transmission.
The car is aesthetically pleasing to say the least (although that’s subjective), and features the long-gone split-window (inspired by Bugatti’s 57SC and also used on the Oldsmobile Golden Rocket), along with flip-up headlights, a central quad exhaust system, chrome bumperettes, and a vented hood.
And while we’re at it, under the hood there’s a 6.2-liter LS3 V8 engine that moves the rear wheels through a 4L65E four-speed automatic transmission. All of the four 18″ Z06-style chrome wheels feature Wilwood disc brakes, with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers.
Aside from a few chrome bits and black accents, most of the interior is red, including the leather bucket seats, the custom center console, leather-wrapped steering wheel, headliner, dashboard, door panels, and rear storage area. The steering wheel frames a 140-mph (around 225 km/h) speedometer and auxiliary gauges, plus the mechanical odometer with only 6 fictitious miles on it.
As for the price, it’s already into six-figure territory ($155k as of writing), with the auction barely getting started and with almost six days remaining for the curious to check it out.
