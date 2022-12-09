Legendary Toyota 2000GT Gets Virtually Revived, Packs a Fine Double Bubble Punch

Almost six decades have passed since Toyota first showcased the 2000GT limited-production sports car at the 1965 edition of the Tokyo Motor Show, at home in Japan.
And the model that simply flipped the international automotive world’s vision of JDM cars still has a major cult following – with examples selling for more than one million greenbacks like it’s nothing. As such, no wonder that every time we see an example there is also a supercar collectible twitch in our eyes.
Alas, unfortunately, this time around the example we see in the gallery and neatly embedded below is merely wishful thinking. Besides, it only vaguely resembles the classic front mid-engine, rear-wheel-drive, two-door, two-seat grand tourer. Instead, what we are dealing here with is a proper revival, albeit only a digital, double bubble-topped one.
And it stems courtesy of the imagination of Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, better known as rostislav_prokop on social media, who is keen to discuss our vintage JDM dreams while he continues the imagined periplus alongside HotCars. Well, in between Boss 429 Mustangs, Plymouth Road Runners, Supra Mk4s, Countach, and Corvette Sting Rays that look just like virtual restomod cannon fodder, this 2000GT sure is a welcomed change of pace.
This time around, we are dealing with a proper modern reinvention, just as it happened with the crimson Audi Quattro, and there is a modern styling on top of the classic 2000GT DNA, which is most visible from the rear, not necessarily the front. Alas, the one thing that is completely missing from the description is also the most important one – a hint regarding the potential oomph tucked under the hood.
Well, I am already dreaming of yet another Toyota-Yamaha collaboration that could top their 4.8-liter 1LR-GUE even-firing V10 work done for the Lexus LFA!
