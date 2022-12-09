Virtual Chevy K5 Blazer Return Features Twin-Turbo V8 and Lifted Off-Road Goodies

Right now, if you want the iconic Chevy K5 Blazer full-size SUV to spring back to life, the safest bet would be on the aftermarket realm.
Alternatively, one can always also consider the imaginative alternate universe of virtual automotive artists. Otherwise, there is really no chance of seeing something official. Not when Chevy comes out with fugly ideas like the all-new Montana compact unibody pickup truck, that is.
As such, people need to accept the fact that reinvented Ford Broncos and the legendary Jeep Wrangler will run wild and free of GM competition for the foreseeable future. But as far as dreams are concerned, we can always buck wilder. Even right now – courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the virtual artist better known as adry53customs on social media, who continues to be back with something even cooler for his CGI periplus alongside HotCars.
The latest virtual design-build project is a respawn of sorts – though some might also treat it as a regular restomod. Alas, the pixel master did try and bring in all the beloved traits that made classic Chevy K5 Blazers such great icons of off-road SUVs. As such, this green beast features a detachable white top, space for about four lucky people on board, a lifted atmosphere to make sure it can bash CGI dunes and crawl digital rocks all day long, as well as a cool secret under the hood.
Oh, and not to mention the additional modern goodies, of which we can easily highlight the tough suspension setup, the LED lighting setup, or the additional comfort creatures glimpsed inside the classic yet modern cockpit. As for that nasty little secret from under the hood, all we can say it rhymes with a twin-turbo V8 assembly! Now, all that remains is to close our eyes and imagine this wishful-thinking K5 Blazer at the beach, or on top of a mountain trail…
