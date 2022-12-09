Digital AMG SL All-Terrain Shooting Brake Laughs in the Face of Dakar and Sterrato

With everyone trying to adapt to the recent times of crossover, SUV, and truck love, even sports cars are taking a turn towards (mild) dune bashing and (subtle) rock climbing.
Automakers never say no to opening the door to an all-new niche if that means higher profits and/or additional brand awareness. Such is the case with Porsche and Lamborghini, for example. Both the premium German sports car maker and the exotic Italian supercar manufacturer have opined that a couple of their most successful products could also live an off-road lifestyle.
So, despite Porsche having the Macan and Cayenne as proper crossover SUVs and Lamborghini hitting the right ultra-luxury super-SUV tones with the Urus, they are now also the proud parents of the limited-edition 911 Dakar and Huracan Sterrato. And, naturally, that gave many people some neat ideas – both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
For example, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, is quickly back in the Mercedes-AMG SL ‘Shootingbrake’ mood, now also with an off-road twist. So, after in the near past, the pixel master trialed both two- and four-door SL 63 Shooting Brake variants (and all of them looked simply stunning!), now we are graced with the digital sight of the ‘Mercedes-Benz SL AMG All-Terrain Shootingbrake.’
True, this is an unnecessarily long name for something short, nimble, ultra-wide, superbly planted on the virtual ground, and seemingly ready for novel adventures – either of the classic tarmac road trip type or the rougher overlanding variety. Frankly, it’s a shame that Mercedes-Benz may never build such a thing.
After all, due to it having the engine up front (not in the middle or the rear, as is with the Sterrato or 911 Dakar), this All-Terrain Shooting Brake looks both stylish and quite practical. Well, at least for a couple of ritzy people who usually travel light – just a tuxedo and an evening gown, plus a comfy outfit for the mountain resort or summer retreat…
