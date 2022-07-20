Lifted N300 Toyota Tacoma Feels Like a Virtual Fuchsia Queen on TXC 101 Forgiatos

Even though Toyota’s third-generation Tacoma still rules undefeated across the American mid-size pickup truck market, some might feel the N300 is starting to look a bit old. No worries, though, fresh recipes are just around the CGI corner.
While we are patiently waiting for the upcoming 2024 Tacoma to present itself in all-new fourth-generation attire, perhaps it would be easier to appease the impatience with a possible aftermarket build. Alas, beware, it might not be exactly what one had imagined for this serious Japanese workhorse.
The Los Angeles, California-based forged wheel experts over at Forgiato Designs are usually not in the habit of showcasing automotive renderings - even if the virtual artists use their models for some fresh digital build projects. Alas, they did make an exception now for Tiki Studios, a digital content creation studio that played with a set of Forgiato TXC 101 three-piece forged truck aftermarket wheels.
The reasons behind this stunt are unknown, but we could speculate it’s either a marketing stunt (as we have seen before with other manufacturers), or they simply got fooled into thinking this is a real build project. And, by the time they realized it is just a well-executed fake, it was already too late. Anyway, the virtual reality is that we are now checking out the goodies of a severely lifted Toyota Tacoma that has all the flashy N300 undergarments exposed in the most fuchsia way possible.
It also rides on matching TXC 101s from Forgiato, just to complete the dog-day afternoon picture. Alas, just in case this is not your mid-size pickup truck cup of tea, one can at least rest assured this is merely wishful thinking. Though, perhaps Tacoma owners will soon be enticed to such flashy-pink builds if Toyota does not come out of the closet soon enough with a cool successor…
