2023 BMW XM Virtually Cranks Up Some Aftermarket Love, Still Feels Futile

Logic dictates that if you have a vehicle that uses a sustainable plug-in hybrid powertrain and still makes 644 to 738 horsepower, depending on the version, it’s a winner’s recipe.
Add some luxury crossover SUV lifestyle to the mix and you might have for yourself something that can threaten the established ultra-luxury super-SUV establishment.
But then you remember it’s a recent BMW we are talking about. And that the first-ever XM (including the Label Red) is another element of the controversial, disparate puzzle that makes up the high-performance and flagship roster of the Bavarian automaker. So, what can anyone do about it?
Well, some folks think they can save it with a few CGI brush strokes. Such is the case with Nikita Chuicko, the virtual artist better known as kelsonik on social media, who thinks now is the right CGI time to again fiddle with the all-new XM PHEV. Of course, this is not the pixel master’s first attempt at salvaging the looks with a few nifty digital tricks.
And, lately, the CGI expert has been attempting to keep everything subtle, adding some contrasting black details and new types of (even bigger) aftermarket wheels. Thus, we have embedded below the gray and crimson BMW attempts, so do give us your opinion on the matter – do any of them are worthy of our CGI hall pass or not?
In the end, also note that as far as virtual automotive artists are concerned, this split headlight design is probably the way forward for the top roster of BMW sports cars. At least this might be the opinion of ldar, the digital artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually plays with tuned cars – and recently refocused his CGI brush on a refreshed 2024 model year BMW M8, giving it the 7 Series/i7 visage without any remorse.
