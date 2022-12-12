2050 Corvette Dreams the Impossible Delusion and Still Enjoys an ICE Lifestyle

There are so many Corvette-related rumors right now that Chevy enthusiasts probably feel a sensory overload.
So, from General Motors moving the Performance Build Center from Bowling Green to Michigan to Corvette turning into a veritable sub-brand with a will of its own, everything seems to be on the table, these days. And if we are not ready yet to deliberate whether turning ‘America’s sports car’ into a separate division with coupes, roadsters, sedans, and SUVs, maybe it’s better to imagine a glimpse of a more traditional future?
No worries, the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who continues to imagine various Corvette visions, now travels deep into a not-so-near future for us. Just recently, the pixel master has refocused his 3D skills from Toyota Supra GR Sport, Dodge Viper, Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport, or widebody Caddy Escalade-Vs to various impersonations of the eternal ‘Vette.
For starters, the CGI expert went down the classic route of playing with the latest apparition, a 2023 Corvette Z06 that showcased potentially extreme customization skills with a digitally slammed appearance and a thoroughly virtual widebody atmosphere. Then, as if the crazy CGI takes on the FPC beast were not enough, he also showcased the signature design on a 1967 Chevy Corvette C2!
Since he already digitally fiddled with the present and also CGI-played with the past, there was just one other possible route for his Corvette shenanigans, right? Of course, he went for a quick peek at a future that is going to happen almost three decades from now, in 2050.
Interestingly, his Corvette depiction is potentially adequate for that distant model year, with a singular exception. If you notice the soundtrack, it sure feels like this imagined 2050 Corvette still enjoys a full ICE lifestyle, and that’s probably the biggest delusion of the 3D animated feature embedded below!
