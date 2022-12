2050 Corvette Dreams the Impossible Delusion and Still Enjoys an ICE Lifestyle

ICE

So, from General Motors moving the Performance Build Center from Bowling Green to Michigan to Corvette turning into a veritable sub-brand with a will of its own, everything seems to be on the table, these days. And if we are not ready yet to deliberate whether turning ‘America’s sports car’ into a separate division with coupes, roadsters, sedans, and SUVs , maybe it’s better to imagine a glimpse of a more traditional future?No worries, the virtual artist better known as carmstyledesign on social media, who continues to imagine various Corvette visions, now travels deep into a not-so-near future for us. Just recently, the pixel master has refocused his 3D skills from Toyota Supra GR Sport, Dodge Viper, Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport, or widebody Caddy Escalade-Vs to various impersonations of the eternal ‘Vette.For starters, the CGI expert went down the classic route of playing with the latest apparition, a 2023 Corvette Z06 that showcased potentially extreme customization skills with a digitally slammed appearance and a thoroughly virtual widebody atmosphere. Then, as if the crazy CGI takes on the FPC beast were not enough, he also showcased the signature design on a 1967 Chevy Corvette C2 Since he already digitally fiddled with the present and also CGI-played with the past, there was just one other possible route for his Corvette shenanigans, right? Of course, he went for a quick peek at a future that is going to happen almost three decades from now, in 2050.Interestingly, his Corvette depiction is potentially adequate for that distant model year, with a singular exception. If you notice the soundtrack, it sure feels like this imagined 2050 Corvette still enjoys a fulllifestyle, and that’s probably the biggest delusion of the 3D animated feature embedded below!