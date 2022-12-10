Virtual Automotive Artist Uses NFS Unbound to Express Some Wild Thoughts

Developed by Criterion Games and published by Electronic Arts a little over a month ago, Need for Speed Unbound is the twenty-fifth chapter of the NFS saga, finally available worldwide since December 2nd, on PCs and consoles. Naturally, it has been pretty much hyped beyond belief, complete with OEM collaborations with ritzy venues (Puma, Versace, etc.) or deluxe editions of the game.
Of course, the gaming society has quickly found ways to “git gud,” leak the gameplay ahead of the official release, and even play it for cheap, in case the OEM pricing was too much. Then, according to early reviews, it all felt like a positive development – the game looks cool, and plays nice, leading to an overall enjoyable experience. But how about the neat features we have come to take for granted from other installments?
Well, as it turns out, the ‘cops’ were not available at launch for the online multiplayer version, and maybe the artsy world of virtual automotive artists needs to compensate for such shortcomings with their CGI skills. And while we still haven’t seen a new NFS cop car from him, Jon Pumfrey, the virtual artist behind the DomesticMango label (aka dm_jon on social media), is currently having an NFS Unbound blast with a series of cool vehicles and their artsy tuning potential.
Everything started days before the official worldwide launch with a 2023 Nissan ‘400Z.’ The seventh generation of the iconic Z-car series is the retro-modern successor to the popular 370Z, hence the unofficial moniker that also directly hints at the 400 ponies tucked under the hood inside the 3.0-liter VR30DDTT twin-turbo V6 engine. But real-world figures are not so important anymore.
Then, the author quickly moved to yet another “amazing” car, the S14 Nissan Silvia (aka 200SX or 240SX for export). That is the penultimate evolution of the series of small sports cars that debuted back in 1965 as the CSP311 Silvia before moving to simpler S10 through S15 codes in 1975. Seen here in dark and menacing attire, this version sure looks ready to give even the R35 Nissan GT-R Nismo an NFS Unbound headache, or two.
An R32 Nissan GT-R with the Rocket Bunny widebody kit could not be left out, even when dwelling at sunset, but it quickly made way for crazier Euro-style projects. Do not think this CGI expert is only after JDM projects in general and Nissan builds in particular. Instead, one of the most exotic vehicles on the planet, the Lambo Urus super-SUV, has also been treated to some NFS Unbound slammed greatness, complete with a crazy widebody signed by fellow virtual artist Hugo Silva Designs.
Last, but not least – at the time of writing, that is – and coming to fulfill the norm of vintage greatness, was a Lamborghini Countach build. The idea marries both past and present with the unknown future, so the author thought this kit was giving away some bonkers Cyberpunk 2077 vibes – both when standing still with ‘bare buttocks’ and while roaring down a CGI street!
