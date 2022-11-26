Massive Need for Speed Unbound Leak Title Is Hilarious

Twitch streamer "gerrykurlsucks" is the first known person that released the Need for Speed Unbound gameplay footage so far. Afterward, a YouTuber named "Mr. Carrot" uploaded three separate clips spanning over an entire hour from the original stream. The first YT video is ironically named "Totally NOT need for speed unbound. DO NOT LOOK EA THIS IS NOT NFS UNBOUND!!"
There is no denying this NFS Unbound leak is 100% legit. At the same time, this means it's officially one of the major video game leaks from this year, sitting right next to GTA VI and Diablo IV. Granted, the Unbound videos are three days shy of the game's early access release on EA Play and EA Play Pro, but it still deserves a spot in the top three.
At first glance, judging from the footage, the graphics look great. While no one would mistake the scenery for reality any time soon, it does look like a proper entry-level current-gen game. Performance-wise, it appears to be running on a PlayStation 5 if we look at the button icons from the menus. At the same time, games on Steam have been known to support the PS5 DualSense controller with proper button icons, so that could be the case here as well. Although this scenario is more of a longshot.
Another thing worthy of mentioning is the public or crowd AI that seems to make pedestrians jump out of your way when you drive recklessly on the streets of Lakeshore. They even have voice lines like "careful!" while you heading toward them at 150 mph (241 kph).
Based on the comments from the videos, the original Twitch streamer got an early physical copy of the game in the mail, and that's how it got online. Of course, opinions are mixed in the comment sections, ranging anywhere from the typical "garbage" to "amazing." Others love and compare it to NFS Heat, even calling it "Heat 2.0." EA hasn't stopped the video leaks at the time of writing, and both Twitch and YouTube videos are still up and running.