Massive Need for Speed Unbound Leak Title Is Hilarious

Twitch streamer "gerrykurlsucks" is the first known person that released the Need for Speed Unbound gameplay footage so far. Afterward, a YouTuber named "Mr. Carrot" uploaded three separate clips spanning over an entire hour from the original stream. The first YT video is ironically named "Totally NOT need for speed unbound. DO NOT LOOK EA THIS IS NOT NFS UNBOUND!!"

