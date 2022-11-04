Need for Speed Unbound Announces Collabs with Iconic Fashion Brands Versace, Puma

These partnerships will bring various clothing items to Need for Speed Unbound in an attempt to offer players a high-life stylistic vision. Apart from Palace Skateboards, EA and Criterion confirmed collaborations with iconic fashion brands like Versace, Puma, Namilia, Danielle Guizio, and many more.
On top of that, players will also be able to outfit their characters in-game with gear from the ALPHA Industries, AWGE, Born x Raised, Brain Dead, Champion, EDWIN, FILA, GCDS, KHRISJOY, MKI MIYUKI ZOKU, NAPAPIJIRI, Vans and more.
According to EA, all fashion content present in Need for Speed Unbound was curated by the game’s fashion director - and editor-in-chief of U.K. culture magazine Wonderland - Toni-Blaze Ibekwe.
“Need for Speed Unbound presents a real visual identity, one where players can see themselves, and their style, represented in the game. With these partnerships, we’re blurring the lines between IRL and digital content, and my main hope is that fans adopt the freedom to express themselves through clothing, and apply some of their ‘daring’ in-game choices in real life,” said Ibekwe.
In Need for Speed Unbound, players will jump behind the wheel of their customized car and try to outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.
As we previously reported, Unbound is a departure from the typical Need for Speed game when it comes to visual style, which now combines elements of street art with the most realistic-looking cars in the franchise’s history.
Players going to the superior Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will receive exclusive Palace gear and rides, including four custom cars (Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020, Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976, BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988, and Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017), a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose, and banner artwork. Additionally, Palace Edition will provide players with three days of early access beginning on November 29.
On top of that, players will also be able to outfit their characters in-game with gear from the ALPHA Industries, AWGE, Born x Raised, Brain Dead, Champion, EDWIN, FILA, GCDS, KHRISJOY, MKI MIYUKI ZOKU, NAPAPIJIRI, Vans and more.
According to EA, all fashion content present in Need for Speed Unbound was curated by the game’s fashion director - and editor-in-chief of U.K. culture magazine Wonderland - Toni-Blaze Ibekwe.
“Need for Speed Unbound presents a real visual identity, one where players can see themselves, and their style, represented in the game. With these partnerships, we’re blurring the lines between IRL and digital content, and my main hope is that fans adopt the freedom to express themselves through clothing, and apply some of their ‘daring’ in-game choices in real life,” said Ibekwe.
- Versace will bring their prestigious style to Need for Speed Unbound through an in-game Rival, Medusa, who brings the Versace woman’s rebellious energy and high-gloss glamor to life as a street racer, along with 10 in-game pieces of apparel from jackets to sneakers.
- Puma brings the speed with its in-game Rival Racer Chase, who rolls in a special Puma-wrapped Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Players can get their hands on 13 other exclusive Puma in-game items, including track pants, hoodie, and jacket. A special Puma x Need for Speed Unbound capsule collection of real-world footwear and apparel will also be made available at a later date.
- Namilia will feature a selection of six in-game items, from a coat to a corset. The Namila x NFS capsule collection features exclusive gear that will be unveiled closer to the launch of the game.
- Danielle Guizio will introduce in-game rival Harlow, who makes her mark in a special, custom-wrapped Chevrolet Corvette Stingray featuring the brand's iconic motifs. Players can also score five exclusive GUIZIO in-game apparel items from their ready-to-wear collection.
In Need for Speed Unbound, players will jump behind the wheel of their customized car and try to outsmart cops and prove they have what it takes to win The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge.
As we previously reported, Unbound is a departure from the typical Need for Speed game when it comes to visual style, which now combines elements of street art with the most realistic-looking cars in the franchise’s history.
Players going to the superior Need for Speed Unbound Palace Edition will receive exclusive Palace gear and rides, including four custom cars (Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series 2020, Volkswagen Golf GTI 1976, BMW M3 Evolution II E30 1988, and Mercedes-AMG G 63 2017), a clothing pack, driving effect, decals and license plate, character pose, and banner artwork. Additionally, Palace Edition will provide players with three days of early access beginning on November 29.