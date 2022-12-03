How To Play EA's Need for Speed Unbound for Cheap

Now that the wait for the highly anticipated Need for Speed Unbound is over, anyone can get their hands on EA's renowned arcade racing franchise. However, for the people out there who aren't sure if they want to fork over $70 for the game, you can try it for a while, or even get the entire thing for a quarter of the price.
I'm talking about the EA Play monthly subscription service. Basically, it has two tiers. The first one costs just $5 a month, and aside from tons of EA games, you also get a 10-hour trial for Unbound. The second tier is called EA Play Pro and is a bit more expensive at $15 a month. However, the Pro allows you to play the entire game for more than a quarter of the full price. Granted, when your subscription ends, so does the game's digital license.
If you were planning on playing it for more than a month, then you'll have to resubscribe. All things considered, even if you pay for four months in a row, you'll still be getting the most bang for your buck, because you will also have access to tons of EA games for that price.
One important thing to note is that the Pro tier is only available on PC, so if you're a console player, you'll have to either play the 10-hour trial or buy the full game. Just keep in mind that Unbound is current-gen only, and not available on the previous generation of consoles like PlayStation 4, Playstation 4 Pro, Xbox One, Xbox One S, or Xbox One X.
I've been playing Need for Speed Unbound for a good while now, and I have to say that my initial impressions are all positive. My PS5 handles the performance mode beautifully, with no hiccups, stutters, or any unwanted framerate drops. The graphics look very clean, the color pallet is rich and looks gorgeous in HDR on a 4K OLED TV.
