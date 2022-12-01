The end of the first week of December marks the beginning of the last Rocket League season of the year. Season 9 is also one of the most exciting new pieces of content delivered by Psyonix this year and has two elements as main theme: fire and ice.
The new elemental theme is deeply embedded in the newly-revealed Rocket Pass, which offers a bunch of cars to unlock, as well as different variation of cool vehicles. A new arena will open on December 7, the Forbidden Temple (Fire & Ice), and a new Emperor muscle car will be up for grabs.
The base car will be available immediately with Rocket Pass Premium, while working through the multiple Tiers will unlock the upgraded Emperor II. Two more Special Edition versions will be available in the Pro Tiers: Emperor II Frozen and Emperor II Scorched.
According to Psyonix, all versions of Emperor will use the Breakout Hitbox and are available in Rocket Pass Premium, so like it or not, you’ll have to pay for the Premium if you want the new car and any of the additional versions.
Naturally, the new car requires some Items to go with it, and Psyonix did provide use with some details on that matter. The Interstellar Decal and Constella Decal, alongside two sets of Special Edition Wheels will be coming to the game on December 7 too. Also, the Piercer: Crystalized Wheels and Forerunner: Roasted Wheels can be equipped on the new car next season.
Players who missed the 2017 Dragon Banner Season Rewards will have another chance this year to score the Ice Drake and Fire Drake Player Banners. Rocket League loyal fans who go deeper on the Rocket Pass Pro Tiers can earn two new Goal Explosions, the Brimstone Goal Explosion at Tier 95 and the Ice Age Goal Explosion at Tier 115.
Finally, Psyonix revealed that this Season’s Tournament Rewards include the Seared Trail and Fireball Boost, as well as the Fire Clap Goal Explosion and the Skulking Scale, an animated Decal that combines glittering crystal and the scales of a dragon.
The base car will be available immediately with Rocket Pass Premium, while working through the multiple Tiers will unlock the upgraded Emperor II. Two more Special Edition versions will be available in the Pro Tiers: Emperor II Frozen and Emperor II Scorched.
According to Psyonix, all versions of Emperor will use the Breakout Hitbox and are available in Rocket Pass Premium, so like it or not, you’ll have to pay for the Premium if you want the new car and any of the additional versions.
Naturally, the new car requires some Items to go with it, and Psyonix did provide use with some details on that matter. The Interstellar Decal and Constella Decal, alongside two sets of Special Edition Wheels will be coming to the game on December 7 too. Also, the Piercer: Crystalized Wheels and Forerunner: Roasted Wheels can be equipped on the new car next season.
Players who missed the 2017 Dragon Banner Season Rewards will have another chance this year to score the Ice Drake and Fire Drake Player Banners. Rocket League loyal fans who go deeper on the Rocket Pass Pro Tiers can earn two new Goal Explosions, the Brimstone Goal Explosion at Tier 95 and the Ice Age Goal Explosion at Tier 115.
Finally, Psyonix revealed that this Season’s Tournament Rewards include the Seared Trail and Fireball Boost, as well as the Fire Clap Goal Explosion and the Skulking Scale, an animated Decal that combines glittering crystal and the scales of a dragon.