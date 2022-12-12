Black Harley-Davidson Panther King Is a Mechanical Feline Running on a Big, Fat 330 Wheel

Big wide wheels at the back of a motorcycle are extremely fun. Fun to look at, fun to make, and of course fun to ride on – and that’s probably why you rarely see a modified Harley-Davidson wearing its stock rear wheel.
There have been cases when custom shops went above and beyond and fitted Harleys with rear wheels as wide as 360 mm, while still keeping them road legal. Those are exceptions though, and generally speaking 330 mm is as wide as most shops out there go.
So did the Spanish guys from over at FiberBull with this VRSCB, the V-Rod breed Harley has been making back in 2004 and 2005. It was modified in the shop’s usual style, painted all black, renamed Panther King, and sent out into the wild.
The 330 mm wheel mounted on the modified rear is the one that catches the eye first, and then you’re hit by the matte blackness of the thing. The exhaust, a custom 2-in-1 system, is what hits the onlooker next. Slapped to one side of the Harley, it’s the only major addition made to the stock 1,131cc engine.
Visually, the V-Rod wears custom garments all over, from the airbox and fiberglass front fender to the air intake. The headlight is aftermarket as well, and we’re treated to all the right covers in all the right places.
The bike is propped on a custom rear suspension, and is kept in check by means of an in-house made handlebar. The license plate is still out back, mounted on a special support that hangs over the large wheel - we usually see it on the side in such builds. LED turn signals and braking light complete the bike’s altered appearance.
FiberBull made the Harley-Davidson Panther King a while back to sell, but also to act as a preview of what the shop can do. Pricing for it, or builds similar to it, are not specified, but potential customers will likely have access to that bit of info as well.
