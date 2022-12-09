This Is How a Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic Looks Like All Naked and Bobber-ized

Harley-Davidson calls the Heritage Classic its “quintessential American cruiser,” a machine loaded with “vintage details and pure rock and roll style.” Riders know that, but never-satisfied as they are, they always want more from this two-wheeler family.
That’s why soon after purchase many of these things end up modified. Being a cruiser, the main modification the Heritage calls for is the inclusion of gear meant for long trips, like saddlebags, racks, and other some such - the basic idea being most of the time these bikes have something added to them.
Not the 2007 FLSTC example we have here though. Not only was it stripped of tell-tale elements like the large front fender and the saddlebags out back, but it was bobber-ized all over and reshaped in the style of 1940s motorcycles.
Responsible for this is a Swiss-based motorcycle garage going by the name Erbacher. The bike retains the 1,584cc engine rated at about 80 hp and 120 Nm of torque, now breathing out a BSL exhaust system. The thing is cradled in the original frame, but other than that, the Heritage is hard to recognize.
Lower to the ground thanks to a special kit, the motorcycle spins spoked wheels, sized 16 inches front and 17 inches rear, both hidden under uncharacteristically-small custom fenders. And as said, no bags obscure the view of the rear wheel.
Original Harley bits and pieces have made their way onto the build, of course, including the handlebar and triple tree. A list of other shops, including Roland Sands and Fat Attack, supplied things like the air filter or parts of the braking hardware.
When all the mechanical and visual modifications were done, Erbacher had a crew called Pfeil Design do the paint job, and this is the stunning result.
The bike was put together a while back, and the current whereabouts of the Harley are not known. No mention was ever made as to how much it cost to be transformed this way.
