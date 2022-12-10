Harley-Davidson FXDR Goes Down The Grand Tour Road, But Not the Way You Think

Back in 2015, one of the world’s most popular motoring shows, Top Gear, lost its presenters on account of some dubious events. That kind of spelled disaster for BBC and this show, but not for the three men involved in running it until then.
Left without a job, but still with plenty of connections and resources, Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond kicked off just one year later something called The Grand Tour. As expected when it comes to these guys, it’s a bonkers journey through the world of cars and the world of… Earth, and so popular that the The Grand Tour phrase can hardly be associated with anything else.
So when a Swiss company in the business of making Harley-Davidsons comes up with something called just that it’s bound to raise some eyebrows, especially how neither Top Gear nor The Grand Tour is into motorcycles all that much.
The choice of name is thus probably pure coincidence. The bike started out life as a regular 2021 FXDR 114, and was turned by Bundnerbike into something the shop itself describes as a “work of art.”
The in-your-face paint scheme in white and orange, thrown over black everything else, makes quite the first impression, but also hides some of the modifications made to the ride. These changes include a front and rear conversion, the fitting of 18-inch wheels at both ends, and a fuel tank modification.
The stock engine of the FXDR remains unchanged from its stock form, meaning the mighty Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine 1,868cc in displacement and good for 160 Nm of torque (Euro-spec at the time of writing). The hardware was enhanced a bit with the fitting of a Dr. Jekill & Mr. Hyde exhaust system to one side.
In the case of the Harley-Davidson, The Grand Tour Bundnerbike makes no mention of price, but does hint it is willing to reveal that to potential customers.
