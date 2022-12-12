Volkswagen Golf Mk9 Becomes Digitally International, Has Lamando and Leon Cues

With all the stuff that is going on around the world in general and across the automotive industry in particular, there is wonder if anything is sacred anymore.
Even true segment icons, such as the Volkswagen Golf, are in jeopardy. We have heard rumors that VW might replace both the compact Golf and Tiguan SUV with their electric counterparts, the (upcoming, fresh) ID.3, and a future EV crossover, at its legendary hero plant in Wolfsburg. And that is just one example of its dimming star, along with dropping sales even at home in Germany.
And there is no need to worry about virtual automotive artists not joining the fray to help further drop the icon from its pedestal. Just recently, the digital artist better known as Theottle on social media, has decided to CGI-rework the legendary Golf into something that screams digital globalization – or maybe that’s just the roar of outraged fans that we are hearing.
Anyway, the pixel master loves to dabble both with Asian and Euro stuff and after a string of Japanese-focused ideas (Subaru Baja revival, Toyota Prius ‘Cross,’ or even a Toyota Aqua Scirocco), now it is time to bring back the Old Continent love. Well, sort of, as his imagined Mk9 Volkswagen Golf is actually an international creature that makes ample use of the Seat Leon sibling as the base and the ritzy China-produced VW Lamando as the new CGI cover of freshness.
In the virtual expert’s latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below), a couple of unsuspecting Seat Leon compact hatchbacks (a silver and a crimson one) get visited by the digital ghost of a VW Lamando L sedan that morphs its DNA to begin a contemporary lifestyle as the next Volkswagen Golf iteration. So, do we dig the look and give it our CGI hall pass, or not?
