Jacked-Up Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae Wants to Show the Huracan Sterrato How It's Done

We knew the rendering world would go crazy on the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato long before the all-terrain supercar premiered. We also suspected that the jacked-up styling would give birth to other models, not necessarily related to the Raging Bull, yet in this instance, the digital proposal builds on the discontinued Aventador.
The V12-powered model started life as the Aventador Ultimae LP 780-4, and having had some of its pixels rearranged by spdesignsest on Instagram, it now deserves the Sterrato suffix, just like its smaller and less powerful sibling.
It follows an identical route, with pretty much the same visual upgrades. It has more inches between its belly and the road, plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body to emphasize its more utilitarian nature, fender flares, ducktail spoiler, two LED lights attached to the bumper, and a scoop on the roof to feed clean air to the engine in dusty conditions.
Further contributing to the makeover are the roof rails, and the new wheels, which were wrapped in chunkier tires that have more thread on them than usual. If this was a real Aventador Sterrato, then it would also feature underbody protection, and the same dedicated ‘Rally’ driving mode as the Huracan Sterrato, as well as re-tuned Strada and Sport.
There would be no need for any oily modifications, because the Aventador Ultimae has an all-wheel drive system, and a seven-speed automatic transmission hooked up to the punchy naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It kicks out 769 hp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, and allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, before running out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph). Production of the Ultimae Coupe was capped at 350 units, and another 249 Roadsters saw the light of day.
It follows an identical route, with pretty much the same visual upgrades. It has more inches between its belly and the road, plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body to emphasize its more utilitarian nature, fender flares, ducktail spoiler, two LED lights attached to the bumper, and a scoop on the roof to feed clean air to the engine in dusty conditions.
Further contributing to the makeover are the roof rails, and the new wheels, which were wrapped in chunkier tires that have more thread on them than usual. If this was a real Aventador Sterrato, then it would also feature underbody protection, and the same dedicated ‘Rally’ driving mode as the Huracan Sterrato, as well as re-tuned Strada and Sport.
There would be no need for any oily modifications, because the Aventador Ultimae has an all-wheel drive system, and a seven-speed automatic transmission hooked up to the punchy naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. It kicks out 769 hp (780 ps / 574 kW) and 531 lb-ft (720 Nm) of torque, and allows it to hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 2.8 seconds, before running out of breath at 221 mph (355 kph). Production of the Ultimae Coupe was capped at 350 units, and another 249 Roadsters saw the light of day.