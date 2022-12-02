The first ad for the Huracan Sterrato has premiered online, and it’s getting torched by viewers. To say that it’s bad would be an understatement, and also slightly inaccurate: it’s not the ad itself that’s bad, but the mumble-jumble nonsense in voiceover, which wants but fails to serve as aspirational quotes. Or something, we can’t really tell.
“This one’s for you,” a relatively handsome and very annoying dude that’s not driving the Sterrato begins. You’d think this is standard marketing, but it all goes south from there, with something that’s halfway between a spoken verse and the worst Eminem impersonation possible. “Concrete yearner/ Tamer of curves/ Master of speed./ Wear your finest suit/ Dirt is made for it./ Let the showoff begin/ On this new concrete./ Spray paint powder on tires/ That thrive on the rim/ Dust is gold/ Dirt’s for the bold.”
And it goes on and on. “Block out the sun/ Raising red clouds./ On that dry ground/ Make gravel rain down/ Let adrenaline and fun collide/ Spraying grains of dust aside./ It’s no filth/ This is design./ Any amount of grime is fine/ The more you get dirty/ The more you’ll shine./ Dust is gold/ Dirt’s for the bold./ Dust is gold/ Dirt’s for the bold.”
Obviously, the message is that the Sterrato is made for the off-road and that’s where it’s best enjoyed, which we knew already, since that is how Lamborghini presented it back when it was still a concept, in 2019. The idea is that this is a luxury, high-performance car that can also ride on gravel and sand, but somehow, Lamborghini thought a word salad was the best way to show it off.
No wonder then that Twitter is having a serious laugh with this. Reactions range from “this is what happens when you let AI write your texts” to “is this some kind of prank?” and “the only dust involved in the making of this ad must’ve been white” – and others we can’t type here without blushing. The consensus seems to be that Lamborghini took a nice idea with solid execution (that’s some beautiful videography there, no lie!) and ruined it in post-production, with the ridiculous text and even more ridiculous voiceover work.
Perhaps the worst part is that the Sterrato didn’t even need to pull a muscle with marketing. Powered by a 5.2-liter V10 engine that develops a total of 602 horsepower (610 ps) with 413 lb-ft (560 Nm) of torque, it can sprint from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.4 seconds, and hit a top speed of 161.5 mph (260 kph). And is as impressive on cement as it is off it. Only 1,499 units will be produced, with deliveries scheduled for February next year and pricing to be announced.
Also available below is one fan’s attempt at fixing the rubbish ad, in a way that would do justice to such a fine machine.
V10 engine.?— Lamborghini (@Lamborghini) November 30, 2022
All-wheel drive.?
We take you beyond.?
The new Huracán Sterrato.?
?
The first all-terrain Super Sports Car that ensures authentic thrills on and off the asphalt.?#Lamborghini #HuracanSterrato #BeyondTheConcrete
