Lamborghini Turns the Huracan Into an Overlander, Meet the First-Ever Huracan Sterrato!

Following in the footsteps of the iconic LM002, and the Urus, it is the brand’s third most versatile model ever made, as it can cope with various terrains thanks to the numerous visual and technical modifications on top of the regular Huracan.
“Presenting the car at Art Basel in Miami reflects how, just like an avant-garde work of art, the Sterrato represents a radical and original interpretation of the super sports car concept but, in terms of performance, the Sterrato belongs in the world’s most dynamic and exciting driving environments,” said CEO Stephan Winkelmann.
Compared to the Huracan EVO variant, it features an updated version of the LDVI (Lamborghini Integrated Vehicle Dynamics), with a special ‘Rally’ mode for low-grip conditions, in addition to specific calibrations for the ‘Strada’ (Street) and ‘Sport.’ It rides 44 mm (1.7 in) higher than the EVO, and has 30 and 34 mm (1.2-1.4 in) wider front and rear tracks respectively.
Besides the jacked-up design, the first-ever Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato features aluminum front underbody protection to keep it safe from all sorts of solid objects, reinforced sills, and new rear diffuser. Fender flares contribute to its enhanced looks, and the air intake on the roof feeds clean air to the engine while the car is being put through its paces on dusty tracks.
kW) and 560 Nm (413 lb-ft) of torque. It works in concert with a dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission that directs everything to the electronically-controlled all-wheel drive system with rear mechanical self-locking differential. Lambo says that it needs 3.4 seconds to hit 100 kph (62 mph) from a standstill, and that it can keep pushing up to 260 kph (~160 mph).
Six-piston aluminum fixed monoblock calipers at the front and four-piston at the rear provide the stopping power, touching the ventilated and cross-drilled carbon-ceramic discs that measure 380 and 356 mm (15-14 in) respectively. The Huracan Sterrato rides on 19-inch wheels, shod in custom tires, 235/40 at the front and 285/40 at the rear, made by Bridgestone. These are run-flats, and they guarantee a minimum driving range of 80 km (50 miles) at 80 kph (50 mph), as well as “perfect grip both on gravel and tarmac, while keeping an excellent handling and high-speed performance,” Lamborghini says.
On the inside, the all-terrain supercar features Alcantara Verde Sterrato exclusive upholstery, new graphics for the HMI (Human Machine Interface), digital inclinometer with pitch and roll indicator, compass, geographic coordinate indicator, and steering angle indicator, because it’s been built for some soft off-roading. Amazon Alexa allows drivers to control various functions using voice commands, and others can be controlled remotely via the Unica app. A telemetry system is also included, which can be synced to the driver’s heart rate information via Apple Watch, as well as the Drive Recorder that does what its name says.
Deliveries of the Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato will kick off next February, with pricing to be announced. However, if you want one of your own, then you should hurry up and place a deposit, because only 1,499 of them will be made. Considering that the Ad Personam program has it covered with 350 exterior and 60 interior colors, it is unlikely that there will be two identical ones.
